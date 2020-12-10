Media admit Hunter Biden under investigation for tax evasion, money laundering

December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation for “tax affairs” involving his business dealings across the country, a revelation the mainstream media appear much more willing to cover now that the presidential election is over.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” the younger Biden announced Wednesday, CNN reports. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Investigators working with federal prosecutors in Delaware, the FBI, and the IRS are reportedly looking into potential violations of tax and money laundering laws stemming from Biden’s business dealings in China and other countries, as well as potential counterintelligence concerns.

“At least one of the matters investigators have examined is a 2017 gift of a 2.8-carat diamond that Hunter Biden received from [Chinese energy company] CEFC's founder and former chairman Ye Jianming after a Miami business meeting,” CNN notes. Hunter has previously admitted “it wasn't a good idea to take it,” and now “investigators have been looking into whether Biden properly reported his income for tax purposes over a period of time.”

In the months before the election, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to a Delaware computer repair shop and never picked up again. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars by Hunter facilitating meetings between his father and business interests around the world.

This week’s admission that a real investigation is ongoing, and has been since as early as 2018, contrasts sharply with mainstream and social media’s efforts to suppress the story before the election. NPR infamously announced that it would not devote significant attention to the story because “we don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

While the Biden campaign vociferously denied impropriety on the vice president’s part, they did not deny that the emails themselves were real, with even campaign spokeswoman Jenna Arnold admitting, “I don’t think anybody’s saying that they are inauthentic or not.”

— Article continues below Petition —