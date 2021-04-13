‘Medical apartheid’: UK Christian leaders urge Boris Johnson to reject vaccine passports

UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Hundreds of Christian leaders are piling the pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the heads of the U.K.’s devolved administrations not to impose vaccine passports on society.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 a total of 934 of the country’s Christian leaders have signed an open letter expressing their “serious concern” at what they describe as an “unethical form of coercion and violation of the principle of informed consent.”

Support has been drawn from throughout the U.K. and numbers supporting the online campaign are increasing daily.

The initiative has been co-ordinated by the host of a popular Christian podcast, Anglican Priest Rev. J. A. Franklin, and is supported by clergy from across the U.K. including the Rev. Dr. William Philip of the Tron Church, Glasgow; Rev. David Johnston, Minister Emeritus one of Northern Ireland’s largest churches; Rev. Dave Gobbet, Pastor of Highfields Church in Cardiff; and Rev Paul Levy of the International Presbyterian Church in London.

It also has support from leaders of Christian organizations, including addiction ministries, youth ministries, social care, and prison chaplains.

Rev. Dr. William Philip said there has been massive support for the initiative and confirmed more than 850 had signed up within a few days.

“It is clear to see from the extent and scale of the opposition from throughout the country and from a remarkable number of denominations that vaccine passports are considered to be divisive, discriminatory and destructive,” he said. “We call on those in government to assert strongly and clearly that it will not contemplate this illiberal and dangerous plan, not now and not ever.”

The full letter to the prime minister states:

Dear Prime Minister, As Christian leaders across a range of denominations, we continue to pray at this time for your government “and all in high positions, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and dignity” (1 Timothy 2:2). However, we write to you concerning an area of the most serious concern, namely the potential introduction into our society of so-called “vaccine passports” which have also been referred to as “COVID-status certificates” and “freedom passes”. We are wholly opposed to this suggestion and wish to make three points about the potential consideration of any scheme of this type. Firstly, to make vaccination the basis of whether someone is allowed entry to a venue, or participation in an activity, makes no logical sense in terms of protecting others. If the vaccines are highly effective in preventing significant disease, as seems to be the evidence from trial results to date, then those who have been vaccinated have already received protection; there is no benefit to them of other people being vaccinated. Further, since vaccines do not prevent infection per se even a vaccinated person could in theory carry and potentially pass on the virus, so to decide someone’s “safe non-spreader” status on the basis of proof of their immunity to disease is spurious. Secondly, the introduction of vaccine passports would constitute an unethical form of coercion and violation of the principle of informed consent. People may have various reasons for being unable or unwilling to receive vaccines currently available including, for some Christians, serious issues of conscience related to the ethics of vaccine manufacture or testing. We risk creating a two-tier society, a medical apartheid in which an underclass of people who decline vaccination are excluded from significant areas of public life. There is also a legitimate fear that this scheme would be the thin end of the wedge leading to a permanent state of affairs in which COVID vaccine status could be expanded to encompass other forms of medical treatment and perhaps even other criteria beyond that. This scheme has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of citizens’ lives. As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever to be made in the history of British politics. Finally, as Christian leaders we wish to state that we envisage no circumstances in which we could close our doors to those who do not have a vaccine passport, negative test certificate, or any other “proof of health”. For the Church of Jesus Christ to shut out those deemed by the state to be social undesirables would be anathema to us and a denial of the truth of the Gospel. The message we preach is given by God for all people and consists in nothing other than the free gift of grace offered in Christ Jesus, with the universal call to repentance and faith in him. To deny people entry to hear this life-giving message and to receive this life-giving ministry would be a fundamental betrayal of Christ and the Gospel. Sincere Christian churches and organisations could not do this, and as Christian leaders we would be compelled to resist any such Act of Parliament vigorously. We draw your attention to the recent Judicial Review overturning the Scottish Government’s ban on public worship, which demonstrates that such disproportionate prevention of the right to worship is a clear infringement under Article 9 of the European Convention of Human Rights. We cannot see how any attempt to prevent people gathering for worship on the basis of either testing or non-vaccination would not similarly be ruled to be a breach. We agree with those members of Parliament who have already voiced opposition to this proposal: that it would be divisive, discriminatory and destructive to introduce any such mandatory health certification into British society. We call on the government to assert strongly and clearly that it will not contemplate this illiberal and dangerous plan, not now and not ever.

LifeSite’s petition against vaccine passports can be signed here.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.