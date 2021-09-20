Medical associations back stripping licenses from doctors who warn against COVID-19 jabs

The American Board of Pediatrics, American Board of Family Medicine, and American Board of Internal Medicine support the Federation of State Medical Boards’ decision that all boards should revoke or suspend the license and certification of doctors who question the safety of the experimental COVID-19 jabs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Three professional medical associations have backed a bid to strip doctors who speak out against the novel COVID-19 inoculations of their ability to practice medicine.

On Thursday, September 9, the American Board of Pediatrics, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the American Board of Internal Medicine released a joint statement supporting the Federation of State Medical Boards’ (FSMB) July 29 decision that all boards should revoke or suspend the license and certification of doctors who question the safety of the experimental COVID-19 jabs.

“We at the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) support FSMB’s position. We also want all physicians certified by our Boards to know that such unethical or unprofessional conduct may prompt their respective Board to take action that could put their certification at risk,” the three boards wrote in their statement.

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) – a national organization representing all American medical boards that license and discipline physicians, including the ABFM, ABIM, and ABP, released their now supported position in a statement published on July 29.

“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license,” reads the FSMB’s release.

“Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health,” they added.

According to the FSMB the new disciplinary directives are necessary because of the “dramatic increase” of physicians disseminating “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.”

“Consensus-driven” science, as mentioned in the statement, is at odds with the scientific method, which encourages debate and dissenting evidence as a way of discovering objective scientific truth.

According to Purdue University, “The scientific method requires that a hypothesis be ruled out or modified if its predictions are clearly and repeatedly incompatible with experimental tests.”

“The most fundamental error is to mistake the hypothesis for an explanation of a phenomenon without performing experimental tests and following all the steps outlined above. Another is to ignore or rule out data that do not support the hypothesis,” Purdue continues.

The American Board of Pediatrics currently has 71,000 board certified members. The American Board of Family Medicine has 97,000 members, and the American Board of Internal Medicine has 289,000 members.

As co-signers of the FSMB statement, they have declared to hundreds of thousands of American doctors that they are at risk of licensure suspension or revocation, and having their board certification rescinded, if they warn their patients about the potential risks of receiving the jab, or if they present any evidence that goes against the purported “consensus.”

In effect, if these doctors want to uphold the scientific method, which encourages challenging the status quo, they risk serious and potentially career-ending discipline.

The vaccines, which do not complete clinical trials until 2023, have been linked to a myriad of conditions, including but not limited to myocarditis and pericarditis, blood clots, capillary leak syndrome, irregular menstrual cycles in women, fertility issues, anaphylaxis, autoimmune conditions, paralysis, cancer, and death.

Most concerning is the American Board of Pediatrics, whose doctors oversee the health of millions of American children, and who have now barred their doctors from warning parents that these experimental and scientifically unnecessary injections, may pose a serious risk to their children’s health and safety.

“There is zero benefit to children from the vaccine,” said Paul Elias Alexander, PhD, a former senior adviser to COVID pandemic policy in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“If children are infected with the virus, they are typically asymptomatic, and the disease is very mild and non-consequential,” he continued.

“However, the potential harm from vaccines is severe. Just look at the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that have emerged in our teens, especially boys, due to the vaccines.”

Alexander’s statements are backed by data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has stated that the risk of death for children from COVID-19 is 0.00 – 0.003 percent. For comparison, that is in the same reference range as dying from a dog attack, cataclysmic storm, or lightning strike.

Additionally, myocarditis and pericarditis, potentially fatal heart inflammation conditions that the FDA admits are potential adverse effects to the jab, occur at a rate 32 times higher than expected for boys aged 12-17, and 27 times higher than expected for young men aged 18-24.

The injections, which were all created with the aid of cell-lines derived from an aborted baby, have been linked to a conservative estimate of 5,000 deaths in America alone, as well as 21,000 deaths in the European Union.

“Informed consent has been disregarded and medical necessity is not considered. Therefore, young and healthy people and those who already have antibodies are still being forced into an experimental medical intervention that they do not need,” said Dr. Vladmir Zelenko, a physician who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize regarding his work in the treatment for COVID-19.

“These [vaccine coercers] are criminals of the highest order and must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity.”

