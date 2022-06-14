Medical freedom group announces legal aid for military cadets threatened for refusing COVID vax

'This is unconscionable, and this is an outrageous abuse of our constitutional rights for everyone, but especially for our military, who take an oath to defend the very constitution that guarantees the right to religious freedom, medical freedom, and our bodily integrity.'

TUCSON, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — The medical freedom nonprofit Truth for Health Foundation announced Tuesday that it is funding legal defense grants for military cadets at American service academies whose futures have been threatened over their refusal to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Truth for Health president and CEO Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet made the announcement during Tuesday’s Flag Day press conference on the state of the U.S. military under President Joe Biden, which was live-streamed here on LifeSiteNews.

“We are additionally funding legal defense grants for a number of cadets at our U.S. service academies for a major lawsuit being led by Mike Rose and a team of other attorneys that will be filed next week,” Vliet said. “Not only have [the cadets] been threatened with expulsion from the academies if they fail to be vaccinated with the experimental use authorization products, but they are also being threatened and told that they will have to repay all of their educational expenses in addition to losing their career.”

“This is unconscionable, and this is an outrageous abuse of our constitutional rights for everyone, but especially for our military, who take an oath to defend the very constitution that guarantees the right to religious freedom, medical freedom, and our bodily integrity,” she said. “So we felt it was critically important that we step up and assist these cadets in their legal defense. And I’m proud that Truth Health Foundation donors have made that possible.”

Last August, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the secretaries of all military branches to “immediately begin full [COVID] vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces” and “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” The majority of service members complied, but tens of thousands remain unvaccinated, with many seeking exemptions.

Several thousand have secured exemptions for non-religious reasons, but the military has been largely unwilling to approve religious exemptions to the shots, which were developed and/or tested with the use of fetal cells from aborted babies. In December, the military began discharging soldiers for vaccine refusal, prompting legal challenges that have so far been neglected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

While defenders of vaccine mandates are quick to point out that the military has long required soldiers to vaccinate against a range of diseases due to the harsh and exotic locales soldiers are sent to for extended periods of time and the close quarters they typically share with one another, previous vaccines were typically subjected to far more evaluation and development time before being put into widespread use than the COVID shots received during their accelerated clinical trials.

During a COVID-19 vaccine hearing held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin in January, attorney Thomas Renz presented medical billing data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In a statement to left-wing “fact-checking” outlet PolitiFact, Defense Health Agency Armed Forces Surveillance Division spokesperson Peter Graves confirmed the authenticity of the records but claimed that a conveniently-timed “data corruption” glitch made the pre-2021 numbers appear far lower than the actual numbers of cases for those years, an explanation that PolitiFact took at face value.

U.S. service members facing medical coercion over the COVID-19 shots or denied effective treatment can apply for Medical Freedom Fund Grants at Truth for Health’s website by clicking here. The group’s website also contains additional resources, including medical information, civilian legal resources, news, COVID treatment information, and a form for reporting vaccine injuries.

