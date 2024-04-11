Medical professor warns of globalist plans to cut mRNA vaccine development time to 100 days

The scale of human rights violations during the COVID-19 pandemic will be eclipsed by a future ‘Disease X’ pandemic discussed at the Davos conference earlier this year, the Japanese doctor predicted.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Japanese medical school professor is sounding the alarm about the dangerous push by powerful global organizations to shorten the development period of new mRNA-based vaccines from what was a standard of five to 10 years to a breakneck 100 days in a move that he says “is possible only by ignoring the human rights perspective.”

Speaking at the World Council for Health conference in March, Masayasu Inoue, a professor emeritus at Osaka City University Medical School where he specialized in molecular pathology and medicine, warned that the scale of human rights violations during the COVID-19 pandemic will be eclipsed by a future “Disease X” pandemic discussed at the Davos conference earlier this year.

“The pandemic was used as a false pretext by the WHO (World Health Organization) to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world,” Inoue began.

Referring to the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed,” Inoue said “a plan was set up to shorten the time to develop vaccines, which usually takes longer than 10 years, to less than one year.”

While Operation Warp Speed took about 300 days to develop and produce the so-called “vaccine,” the WHO and others want to vastly reduce the development timeline to 100 days.

“Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected,” he said. “That is, intramuscular injection of viral genes to produce toxic spike proteins directly in human tissues to stimulate the immune system. Because this is a completely new method and misconceived method that has never applied before in human history.”

The insufficiently tested COVID-19 vaccines, which were rushed to production and distribution, resulted in “drug-induced injury that has never (been) seen in human history,” Inoue said. “I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights.”

Without learning from the recent history of patients harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines, plans are in the works “to construct a new vaccine production system in preparation for the next pandemic,” Inoue said. “This is an unbelievable, crazy situation.”

He warned that the Japanese government has joined forces with CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation) in its “100 days mission.”

Led by Richard Hatchett, who once worked under Anthony Fauci, CEPI was founded in 2017 by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others with the aim of truncating the vaccine development process to 100 days.

If they are successful in their quest, “there is high risk that Japan-made vaccines will be exported” to nations around the world,” Inoue said. “If Japan were to become a (vaccine) perpetrator, it would leave irreparable harm to future generations.”

“The message I would like to convey to the world is that when Disease X occurs in the future, you should never trust the Japan-made vaccine that was developed in a short period of time in order to protect human rights in cases of control that transcend national boundaries,” Inoue said.

“World-renowned physicians and scientists are calling for the mRNA COVID products to be pulled due to safety concerns and lack of efficacy,” wrote Dr. Tess Lawrie, commenting on Inoue’s speech. “At the same time, vested interests regard these products as a business model for the future.”

“The lessons of COVID show that reducing regulatory standards for the population-wide approval of novel products that are in an experimental phase carries considerable and even fatal safety risks,” Lawrie said. “This applies all the more when the potential of severe side effects and contamination is being censored by governments and private stakeholders financially invested in said products.”

“An added concern relates to the fact that governments — invested in little understood, fast-tracked experimental mRNA products approved for emergency use — sought to mandate their uptake and override the informed consent process, utilizing systematic coercion and propaganda,” she added.

One way that the WHO, CEPI, and their partners hope to streamline the development of future vaccines is by eliminating clinical drug trials, replacing them with AI-generated — i.e., fake — human subjects.

“Using AI to generate data – for control and experimental groups of ‘patients’ – appears to be an avenue to cut more corners in woefully under-tested approved vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brian Hooker, Ph.D., senior director of science and research for the Children’s Health Defense Fund.

“The push to vaccinate against Disease X within 100 days would most likely use this flimsy substitute for actual patient data in order to meet their implausible goal,” Hooker said.

“Pharma does not want real clinical trials before it can sell its wares,” said Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist who specializes in vaccine-induced illnesses. “Most drugs and vaccines die during the trials because people simply don’t behave like mice or rats in the real world. And clinical trials are very expensive.”

