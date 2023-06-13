Meet Jim Hale at LifeSite’s Canadian gala next month!

'It's important for us to celebrate and to be with each other in person.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Equally comfortable behind the camera and in front of it, traces of Jim Hale’s fingerprints can be found on many a LifeSiteNews video. With his convert’s zeal and decades of professional video journalism experience, Hale has transformed the pro-life video world since he began working for LifeSite in 2019.

“As I was converting to Catholicism, the Church’s teaching on contraception was revolutionary to me,” said Hale. “I was active as an evangelical Christian, but a 100 percent commitment to life was a blind spot for me. I decided then and there that I wanted to devote the rest of my professional life to the pro-life cause.”

“I’ve been to Rome three times during my four years at LifeSite and each time I go I can’t believe how blessed I am to be not just a visitor, but home in the Catholic Church,” he said. Hale’s energy means he’s often conscripted at the last minute to fly somewhere: Germany, Uganda, Kenya. And he’s been all over the U.S. reporting for LifeSite, in liberal hubs like New York City and California, as well as many Midwestern states such as Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Indiana.

“I’ve met so many extraordinary Catholics on all the foreign trips I’ve been on, but I think the most memorable moments I’ve had were with some of the legendary pro-life activists like Joan Andrews [Bell] and the two pro-life Sisters that were just featured recently in a video I co-produced with Michael Hogan,” he said.

The heroic witness of everyday pro-life activists has stuck with Hale.

“There are so many men and women who are out on the sidewalks every single day, and they are literally risking their safety and their freedom each time they step on the sidewalk. I’m in awe of these people and especially, their simple faith in God.”

“I traveled up to the Poconos to meet with Joan Andrews Bell two years ago to do a feature video on her, and I was totally unprepared for the emotional impact it would have on me,” he recalled. “She invited me into her home and I spent two days with her and her daughter, working on the video. I don’t think I’ve ever met such a beautiful soul in my life. When she talks about spending time in solitary confinement because of her pro-life activism, it is perhaps the loveliest testimony I’ve ever heard. And the way she lives her life as a layperson in complete obedience is downright shocking.”

‘Pro-aborts were unhinged’ as Roe v. Wade fell

Last June, as the U.S. braced for the potential fall of Roe v. Wade, which imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states, Hale waited outside the Supreme Court on decision days alongside LifeSite’s Doug Mainwaring, not knowing when Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization would drop – and if it would be the same opinion that had been leaked that spring, sparking left-wing outrage.

“It’s hard to describe how hostile it was out there, day in and day out,” said Hale. “The Marxist, Antifa, pro-aborts were unhinged and the demonic atmosphere was the worst … I’ve ever experienced.”

“But oh my, it was pure joy when the decision was announced on that historic day,” he said. “I was just trying to keep my cool and make sure that my camera was rolling and thankfully, Doug was helping me out and we managed to capture some unforgettable, emotional interviews that day.

“I still can’t believe I was there when Roe v. Wade entered the ash heap of history.”

LifeSite supporters are ‘the salt of the Earth, and I love them’

Hale will be at LifeSite’s July 18, 2023 Markham, Ontario gala, where he is looking forward to meeting LifeSite readers and supporters.

“Let’s be honest, this work we do is hard and it’s important for us to celebrate and to be with each other in person,” he said. “God made us to be in community with one another.”

Hale’s busy reporting schedule means he’s “had the honor of meeting with so many grassroots LifeSite people.”

“They are the salt of the Earth, and I love them.”

“I also cherish the moments I get to have with my colleagues in person. We don’t often get to see each other and it means so much to spend time with my co-workers.”

There are only 200 tickets to LifeSite’s Canadian gala, and ticket sales close on July 1. Attendees will get to see Hale in action at the end of the evening when, following cocktails and dinner, a special “LifeSite Live” program will be filmed.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

