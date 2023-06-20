Meet LifeSite journalist Patrick Delaney at our Canadian gala in July!

'I look forward to reconnecting with many colleagues and collaborators at the Canadian gala, meeting many more new friends, readers, and supporters to celebrate God’s action in the world through the apostolate of LifeSiteNews.'

Tickets to the Canadian gala can be purchased HERE.

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews supporters will not want to miss the chance to chat with Patrick Delaney at this summer’s gala in Toronto.

Even if you don’t immediately recognize his name, chances are you’ve seen one of Patrick’s major scoops for LifeSiteNews. It’s amazing to think Patrick has been on the team for only three years, given the impact of his reporting.

In April 2021, just six months after he signed on, Patrick interviewed Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former vice president and chief scientist for Pfizer. At that time, hundreds of millions—if not billions—of people around the world were under enormous pressure to take one of the experimental COVID jabs, and Yeadon was (and is) a major figure in the fight against them.

“Dr. Yeadon had many forceful, most relevant, and impactful statements to make on how the evidence at the time indicated government officials were ‘lying’ in a way that could lead to the deaths of very many people,” Patrick told LifeSiteNews yesterday. “In any event, I wrote up the interview, and after a few days its pageviews began to soar and continued to do so for quite some time until it became one of the top stories for pageviews in LSN history.”

“Though the article had everything to do with Michael Yeadon and the statements he made at the time, and the fabulous platform of LSN which has been built by so many great people over the years, including our donors, I was honored to have played my modest part in this important success.”

Patrick hit the ball out of the park once again in September 2022 right after the FBI carried out a “horrific raid” at the home of pro-life leader and activist Mark Houck, his wife, and his children. Patrick didn’t see this as a scoop, mind you, but as a chance to help members of his community.

“Through a mutual friend, I was able to interview Mark’s wife Ryan-Marie the morning of the raid,” he told LifeSite. “Still being a bit green in this profession, I didn’t recognize that this was a ‘big story’ at the time but was just concerned about this family, their children, and doing what I could to help them after this terrible assault.”

“The whole matter was very emotional due to the clear, gratuitous, deliberate act of government terrorism exercised against these outstanding people and especially their young children, clearly due to a political motive,” he continued. “A few days later I argued that the term ‘terrorism’ is precisely fitting for this crime Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Department of Justice, along with its FBI, committed against Mark and his family.”

Patrick said it was “an enormous relief” to see Houck’s full acquittal on January 30, 2023

“I was personally very afraid for Mark given what this administration has shown itself to be capable of on several fronts,” he said. “So, thanks be to God, our prayers were answered, and now Mark’s Christian witness is far more dangerous to the culture of death than it was before this assault.”

Celebrating God’s action in the world through the apostolate of LifeSiteNews

Patrick hails from what he calls “the People’s Republic of Madison” due to the city’s extremely liberal culture and politics.

“On the positive side, Madison is the home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers of whom my family and I are devoted fans,” he added.

He credits Divine Providence for his career with LifeSiteNews, having been casually introduced to LifeSiteNews doyenne Rebecca Fidero while waiting for burgers at Spelunker’s in Front Royal, VA in the summer of 2020.

“She eventually passed along a job description I requested for a friend, but when I read it, it seemed as if it would be a good fit for me as well,” Patrick said. “While my friend passed on applying, I threw my hat in the ring and then had a couple of great interviews where I felt like I had just met my new best friends in John-Henry, Steve, and others. It has been a wonderful gift to be here ever since.”

Patrick is delighted that he’ll have a chance to meet up with readers in Canada at the July 18 gala.

“After last year’s gala in Florida, it was such a wonderful surprise to hear we were going to be able to enjoy a similar celebration this summer in Toronto,” he said. “By the nature of our work, we don’t regularly get to encounter the effects of our daily efforts in the real world as our publications get passed out into cyberspace and we don’t see the ripple effect.”

What struck Patrick most at the gala last year was the profound impact LifeSiteNews has had across the cultural, ecclesial, and political spectrum.

“With the presentations and the camaraderie, in the Holy Spirit, the exponential effect of what Our Lord Jesus Christ has done with the loaves and fishes of our collective individual efforts seemed to be made tangibly manifest, providing a grace of encouragement and hope for the future,” he remarked.

“I feel very honored and privileged to play my modest role in this mission, and thus look forward to reconnecting with many colleagues and collaborators at the Canadian gala, meeting many more new friends, readers, and supporters to celebrate God’s action in the world through the apostolate of LifeSiteNews.”

This will be Patrick’s first trip to Toronto. He is interested in discovering if there are any particular articles, videos, or news reports from LifeSiteNews which stand out in attendees’ minds as having a significant impact on their lives.

There are only 200 tickets to LifeSite’s Canadian gala, and ticket sales close on July 1.

