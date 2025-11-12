Meet the inspirational Dr. Pat Castle at the Rome Life Forum

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the most inspirational speakers appearing at the Rome Life Forum this year is without a doubt Dr. Pat Castle, the founder of LIFE Runners.

Dr. Castle’s story is well-known to many LifeSiteNews readers. In 2006 Castle, then a chemistry professor at Colorado’s Air Force Academy, took part in the famous Pikes Peak half-marathon after months of prayer and preparation. His goal was to make it to the finish of the grueling race in under three hours and, in the last ten minutes, heard the encouragement of the late Padre Pio behind him, and experienced the help of the Holy Spirit.

RELATED: Thousands of pro-lifers run 5,000-mile relay race across America to raise awareness for the unborn

A reporter’s story about Castle’s last-minute prayer to the Holy Spirit went viral, and Castle realized that running itself could become a form of evangelization. In 2008, he founded LIFE Runners, an international team of evangelists who run, or walk, wearing jerseys with a cross on the front and “Remember the Unborn, Jer. 1:5” on the back. Now there are approximately 25,000 LIFE Runners who witness to Christ and the unborn in 3,885 cities, encompassing 50 nations. Their story has fascinated LifeSiteNews since 2011, and today we are so proud to offer our readers the chance to meet Dr. Castle in person at the Rome Life Forum this December.

This year the Rome Life Forum is taking place in the Eternal City itself on December 4 and 5, giving participants the opportunity to be on the spot for two of Italy’s most beloved holy days: St. Nicholas’ Day on December 6 and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8.

At the Rome Life Forum itself, LifeSiteNews readers will be able to meet each other and hear inspiring talks from Dr. Castle, Switzerland’s heroic Bishop Marian Eleganti, traditional priest Fr. David Nix, children’s rights advocate Elizabeth Yore, clerical victims’ advocate Rachel Mastogiacomo and LifeSiteNews’ own Editor-in-Chief John Henry Westen, as well as anti-surrogacy crusader Frank Wright.

Once again, the Rome Life Forum will be held in the four-star A.Roma Lifestyle Hotel, a stone’s throw from the tranquil parks around the Villa Giacolense and a short taxi ride to Rome’s historic center. For more information about, and to sign up for, this year’s event, held in December for the first time, please check out our detailed Rome Life Forum website.

RELATED: Meet heroic Swiss Bishop Marian Eleganti at the Rome Life Forum

Share











