‘Mega-batch’ of contaminated Pfizer COVID jabs killed 2 children, injured 1,200: researcher

‘Will the parents or guardians of the deceased please step forward?’ wrote Sasha Latypova. ‘We have the murder weapon and the smoking gun evidence of what killed your children.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A new study reveals that a large “mega-batch” of Pfizer gene-based COVID injectable product “targeted at children” has killed two ten-year-old boys and injured at least 1,264 youngsters.

A March 31 report by Sasha Latypova — a former pharmaceutical executive turned researcher — highlighted a study performed by Medicinal Genomics (MG) that discovered and documented DNA contamination in Pfizer “mega-batch” number FL8095, which was marketed to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

MG’s chief science officer Kevin McKernan reported their findings, describing that the study was limited to surveying eight pictured vials of the product which came from the same case as well. Yet their sequencing analysis found each vial failed European Medicines Agency “specification of 3030:1 RNA:DNA,” to the extent they are “over the limit by an order of magnitude (18-70 fold).”

“The DNA contamination is very consistent and the vial to vial ratio of RNA:DNA is very consistent” among the vials, McKernan wrote.

Latypova explains that such “DNA is a process-related impurity which comes from growing DNA in plasmids in ecoli bacteria as the first step of manufacturing. The DNA then gets converted into modified RNA via in-vitro transcription. Sort of. A bunch of it does not get removed completely and ends up all the way through in the final product.”

“Since large amounts of DNA end up in the final product in vials, it is highly likely that many other contaminants are there, including ecoli, endotoxins, and any other extraneous materials and chemicals used along the way,” she explained.

Utilizing shipment data obtained by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Latypova discovered that “this lot was targeted at children.” Approximately 20% of the medical practices “that received the doses of poison” from this particular “mega-lot” are described as “pediatrics,” “baby and child,” and “children’s” health providers. In all, they received roughly 1.1 million doses.

Then researching adverse events for the mega-batch on the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), she found, “1334 adverse events reported, of which 95% (1264) are in children!”

“Two reports are for children who were apparently murdered with these injections,” wrote Latypova. These include two 10-year old boys, the first “who died from cardiac arrest, 3 days after his 1st dose of injection,” and the second “who died of anaphylaxis and also what appears to be cardiovascular causes within 2 days of injection from the same lot.”

And it remains a concern that these figures are just “the tip of the iceberg,” as a 2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS.

With the identities of the injured or deceased in the VAERS records being withheld for privacy reasons, the 25-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry asked, “Will the parents or guardians of the deceased please step forward? We have the murder weapon and the smoking gun evidence of what killed your children.”

“We also know who murdered your children, and the chain of command of that criminal organization all the way up through HHS and DOD and to the National Security Council reporting to the President of the United States,” she said referring back to previous bombshell reports she has issued in the last 15 months.

In January of last year, Latypova helped break the discovery that there was enormous variability of contents among batches of COVID gene-based injection products, as 70% to 80% had shown just one or two reported serious adverse reactions on VAERS as compared to 4% to 5% that revealed thousands.

The former executive who co-founded multiple research organizations in the field, explained at the time that such variability indicated “severe non-compliance” with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards which is “a pretty significant crime” and “must be investigated.”

As a result of further research last fall, Latypova documented how the COVID-19 “vaccines” were fully produced, controlled, and distributed by the U.S. Department of Defense, which managed to classify them not as medicines or pharmaceuticals, but as “COVID countermeasures” under the authority of the military. This means these injectables have never been required to comply with U.S. law governing the manufacturing quality, testing, effectiveness, safety, and labeling of drugs or other medical products.

Yet even though these “countermeasures” did not fall under the regulatory and monitoring authority of the FDA and CDC, these agencies orchestrated a “fake theatrical” public relations performance giving the impression to an unsuspecting citizenry that these standard safeguards were indeed in place.

In addition, with the pharmaceutical companies, the government agencies and more were involved in “a conspiracy to commit mass murder through bioterrorism and informational warfare operations worldwide,” Latypova argued last December. “The evidence is overwhelming that there is an intent to harm people by the COVID 19 injections, so-called ‘vaccines,’ and other nonsensical COVID response measures implemented in lockstep by governments all over the world,” including lockdowns, mask mandates, and school closures.

In order to accomplish these ends, the government put in place “pseudo-legal” structures over several decades that violate the U.S. Constitution, including citizens’ human rights, with the purpose of executing a “COVID-19 vaccine” bioterrorism attack upon its own citizens, killing and maiming many thousands with complete immunity for all agencies and corporations involved.

In further researching Pfizer “mega-lot” FL8095, Latypova explained that such batches are “so large that it is impossible” that the manufacturers made them in “a single production run,” indicating that Pfizer may be labeling “numerous production runs” under one batch number. These “lots” include somewhere between 4 and 12 million doses.

Such an arrangement “makes it impossible to trace any manufacturing quality issues based on adverse events reported for [a single] lot,” she said. “This is done precisely so that the safety issues could not be traced to their origin.”

