Meghan McCain: Pro-abortion Biden endangers his soul, does ‘grave spiritual harm’

June 22, 2021 (NewsBusters) –Meghan McCain is back from vacation and she’s making her presence felt on The View. The lone conservative voice on the ABC talk show, Monday, unloaded on Joe Biden, lecturing that the President is potentially imperiling his very soul, doing “grave spiritual harm” to himself by aggressively promoting abortion. While the liberal hosts parroted rote talking points about the possibility of Biden being denied communion by the Catholic Church, McCain shocked with her bluntness.

Brushing aside the cliches of the left, McCain mocked the Democrat’s “personal” opposition to abortion: “For someone who claims to be pro-life, I don't understand this argument. It’s like saying, ‘I'm personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it's fine because it's not my problem.’ It doesn't register with me. I don't get it, so it's ultimately up to the Church, but he's walking a very fine line here.”

The token conservative then seemed to suggest Biden could be in spiritual danger: “All of these issues are life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians, and he's going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his — with his personal faith, and I believe that he's doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country.”

Liberal host Sara Haines echoed Hostin, insisting that “the sacrament is such an individual choice.”

I absolutely believe if you honor the democracy and the state of our country, you cannot have religion going into government and government going into religion. You have to keep those two lanes separate. I think the big problem here is that the church is politicizing communion which is a very sacred practice. The sacrament is such an individual choice when you go into your church.

Liberal co-host Whoopi Goldberg marveled, “I've never thought of America as being a religious country. I always thought of America being the country of religious freedom.”

Meghan McCain and her mother Cindy have been close friends of the Biden family. So her strident objections to Biden's strong support of abortion are even more notable. The rest of the media should pay attention.

A partial transcript is below.

The View

6/21/2021

11:04 AM ET

SUNNY HOSTIN: It is a political issue, and we all know that there must be a separation between church and state, and I just don't understand how this has come about, Whoopi, and as you mentioned, we have heard the deafening silence from the Catholic church on issues of immigration, on issues of the death penalty, on issues across the board. I mean, when you really look at Catholic doctrine, why when the Attorney General Barr was pushing the death penalty, he's Catholic, which is also just uniformly opposed according to Catholic doctrine. Why was he not, you know – not permitted to receive communion? …

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Meghan, were you surprised at these bishops coming forward like this?

MEGHAN MCCAIN: It's not unprecedented. It happened to Andrew Cuomo as well when he came out vociferously for abortion, and he would have his Communion taken away. So it's not unprecedented. When comes to the separation of church and state, the onus is on the government, not the Church. They will try to impede every possible way they can and influence every way they can. Everybody's spiritual journey and relationship with God is their own personal journey, and I don't try to proselytize my spiritual journey on other people's. If you're a devout Catholic, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you, and President Biden had been supportive of the Hyde Amendment up until 2019 when he decided to run for president, and the Hyde Amendment means the government would provide federal funding for abortion, or wouldn't, and now he is for it. And he has shown in this upcoming budget that he is for it.

I think that sort of has been the threshold. I remember when it happened having a conversation with a friend of mine who was close to him saying, “For me this is a deep paradigm shift for how I view President Biden,” because if he is for the federal funding of abortion, and I know the women on this show disagree with me, but as far as I'm concerned, abortion is murder, and that means the government funding of killing of the unborn, and we have to as pro-lifers fight for the lives of the unborn, and that is a doctrine as old as the Catholic church itself. So he has to choose – his official stance by the way is he's politically — personally opposed to abortion, but doesn't feel he has the right to impose this view on the rest of the country.

And it just – for someone who claims to be pro-life, I don't understand this argument. It’s like saying, “I'm personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it's fine because it's not my problem.” It doesn't register with me. I don't get it, so it's ultimately up to the church, but he's walking a very fine line here, and ultimately, all of these issues are life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians, and he's going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his — with his personal faith, and I believe that he's doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country.

GOLDBERG: Okay. Sara, should Biden's political policy on reproductive rights be used against him by his church?

SARA HAINES: Absolutely not, and I think the issue here is the reason people are so politically mobilized by this issue is that everyone – not everyone, but the two sides disagree on the first premise of when life starts which means if people all saw it as murder, no one would be pro-choice. They don't see it as murder. They see it as there's a science here, and that's a deep issue to get into. But my point being that I absolutely believe if you honor the democracy and the state of our country, you cannot have religion going into government and government going into religion. You have to keep those two lanes separate. I think the big problem here is that the church is politicizing communion which is a very sacred practice. The sacrament is such an individual choice when you go into your church. ...

GOLDBERG: Yeah, and we'll talk more about this when we come back, but I've never thought of America as being a religious country. I always thought of America being the country of religious freedom. We'll be right back.

