Megyn Kelly says even ‘leftists’ now realize the truth about COVID lockdowns, masks, infections

(LifeSiteNews) — Sirius XM talk show host Megyn Kelly took leftists to task in a searing monologue Monday, pointing out that left-wing media personalities and Democrat politicians are finally acknowledging crucial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic which conservatives have long known but have been censored and mocked for saying.

“It has been fascinating to watch as many hysterical people come to grips with the realities of COVID,” Kelly quipped in her ten-minute teardown of the mainstream narrative’s sudden about-face.

Among these “realities of COVID” long recognized by conservatives and now admitted by leftists are that “you can catch and spread [the coronavirus] even if you’re vaccinated,” while “[t]he vaccines help prevent severe and deadly outcomes and that is all,” the virus “hits red states no harder than it hits blue states,” and “[m]ost masks do zero to prevent COVID.”

“Yes, all of these are becoming clear now, even to the leftists,” Kelly said. “Lockdowns are an unnecessary disaster. School closures? Same. Hospitalizations of children are being grossly overstated: they are including children hospitalized with COVID instead of just children hospitalized because of COVID. And finally, relying on the number of COVID ‘cases’ as proof of COVID severity is pointless. The relevant metrics are hospitalizations and deaths. COVID is here to stay. We need to live with it, not live cautiously biding our time until it’s gone.”

The former Fox News host and author noted that Americans who “have been consuming independent or more conservative press” have “already known all of this,” while consumers of left-wing media may be hearing these COVID “realities” for the first time.

While left-wing media outlets and public health officials have insisted that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has been the factor responsible for the shift in messaging, Kelly emphasized that the facts now admitted by the left about COVID were true long before omicron.

“That truth existed before omicron, when you could still get COVID despite the vaccine and despite the mask,” Kelly said, adding that “[t]he dirty little COVID veil is starting to fall away … and certain truths that have been obvious to the rest of us for months” are finally “dawning on” even the most die-hard COVID adherents.

Naming names, Kelly slammed COVID czar and media darling Dr. Anthony Fauci for finally admitting that using “case numbers” to measure the severity of the epidemic is irrelevant, and also took a swipe at President Joe Biden, who had blamed former President Trump for the COVID-related deaths that occurred during his time in office and infamously promised he would “shut down the virus.”

Biden, who has now presided over more COVID deaths during his watch than his predecessor, recently acknowledged that “there is no federal solution” to COVID-19 and emphasized the need for Americans to live their lives rather than focus exclusively on mitigating the virus.

Meanwhile, the CDC made headlines for shortening the recommended COVID quarantine period for asymptomatic people from 10 days to five days based upon the federal agency’s analysis of what the public would “tolerate.”

“The point is, we have been lied to,” Kelly said. “We have been actively misled. We have been led around like mules on a tether by government bureaucrats like Fauci, who want to shut down your job while he makes north of $400,000 a year.”

“These people … want to scare parents into sticking an experimental vaccine into their kids’ arms over and over and over,” she continued. “Not one, but two shots, and then a mandatory third.”

However, Kelly noted that the shifting narrative surrounding mitigation strategies shows the COVID “house of cards” is beginning to collapse.

“The realities of COVID are becoming undeniable. When even the leftists are starting to realize that COVID comes for all, even Democrats in New York City, even members of the media, the politics will moderate. Voters will make sure of it,” she said. “ And for that reason we should be hopeful that this madness will soon be over.”

Kelly is not the only conservative commentator to notice the left’s retconning of the COVID narrative.

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro also torched the leftwing flip-flop in a viral Twitter thread on New Year’s Eve, pointing out that contributors to CNN and MSNBC along with Fauci, Biden, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Football League (NFL) have all recently forwarded perspectives about the virus long held by conservatives and derided by liberals.

“So once it became clear that covid was not in fact a pagan god visiting vengeance on the unwashed Trump voters alone, the media and Democrats are now willing to admit the following,” Shapiro wrote, slamming left-wing pundits and public health officials for admitting that masks don’t work, natural immunity does in fact prevent serious disease, societal costs need to be considered alongside curbing the virus, and COVID infection doesn’t affect all age groups or heath profiles equally.

1. Cloth masks are ineffective against omicron (Leanna Wen, CNN);

2. The vaccinated can spread and get covid;

3. The death rate is comparable to the flu (Chris Hayes);

4. Many people are entering hospitals with covid, not from covid (Fauci); — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

“Those of us in reality have been saying all this for months and most of it since May 2020,” the popular podcaster and author added. “But your political priors were more important than the data. You had to have your demonization narrative.”

“We chose data and freedom. You chose alarmism and unearned moral superiority. Stay in NY, NJ, CA, and the rest — and enjoy the actual paranoid nanny state you created among your friends who reward you for telling them they will kill their kids and grandma if they don’t panic,” Shapiro said. “Oh yes, and Happy New Year to all.”

