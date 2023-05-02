Megyn Kelly says Fox News wants to ‘destroy’ Tucker Carlson

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative journalist and former Fox News commentator Megyn Kelly has provided further insight into Tucker Carlson’s surprising departure from the network, saying that the organization wants to “destroy” him.
Kelly, who worked at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, said Carlson “hasn’t been fired” and that he and the network are still negotiating the details of his departure. She made the comments on her show last Thursday. Yesterday Kelly added that she believes Fox News is trying to make Carlson look bad by releasing negative footage to left-wing Media Matters. Her former attorney is currently representing Carlson.
She added that Fox News would not tell Carlson why he was being forced out, which Kelly called “disheartening.”
Kelly noted that Carlson helped bring Fox News’ ratings and reputation back after her departure and that of Bill O’Reilly.
She called the handling of the situation “absolutely disrespectful” and “gross.”
Megyn Kelly explains what she thinks is happening at Fox News with Tucker Carlson's departure.
— Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) May 2, 2023
The company has been hurt by Carlson’s departure. Viewership for the commentator’s spot dropped in half, Kelly noted on her show yesterday during a conversation with Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik.
Kelly said:
The only reason they didn’t lose to CNN in the demo that night is because Anderson Cooper got a 108,000 which is just … These numbers are basement, toilet numbers. However you want to look at it, they did lose to MSNBC, and they lost to MSNBC the previous nights in the demo as well, so it’s not going well for Fox News at 8 pm at all, which is the understatement of the year.
She also noted that left-wing Media Matters had played videos that showed Carlson in a negative light, footage which only someone at Fox News could have had and possibly leaked to make the former host looked bad.
In one of the clips, Carlson criticized the functionality of Fox Nation.
Carlson said:
I’m just frustrated with… It’s hard to use that site. I don’t know why they’re not fixing it; it’s driving me insane. We’re, like, working like animals to produce all this content, and the people in charge of it, whoever that guy’s, whatever his name is… Like, they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work, and it’s… I think it’s like a betrayal of our efforts. That’s how I feel, so I … Of course I resent it.
Kelly theorized that the clip was released to make Carlson look bad to Newsmax, which reportedly wants to offer him a lucrative signing deal. Carlson’s departure for Newsmax would be a “threat’ to Fox News, so the company wants to make him look bad to its conservative alternative commentator.
“This is all an orchestrated hit job, in my opinion,” Kelly said. She believes Fox News wants him to be “destroyed.”
“That’s what I think is going on here,” she said.
