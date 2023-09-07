Megyn Kelly says she regrets COVID shots after developing ‘autoimmune issue’

'Thank God I didn’t stick [my children] with that vaccine. I’m sorry I did it to myself. I’ve said this before, but I regret getting the vaccine,' the conservative talk show host said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Sirius XM talk show host Megyn Kelly revealed this week that she tested positive for “an autoimmune issue” for the first time after her injection with the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

In a Wednesday conversation about lack of transparency from health officials during the pandemic with writer David Zweig on The Megyn Kelly Show, the host revealed that she developed an unspecified “autoimmune issue” after taking the shots, a decision that she now “regrets.”

Kelly began her comments on the vaccine by saying, “Thank God I didn’t stick [my children] with that vaccine. I’m sorry I did it to myself. I’ve said this before, but I regret getting the vaccine, even though I’m a 52-year-old woman, because I don’t think I needed it.”

“I think I would have been fine,” she continued. “I’d gotten COVID many times and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing. And then, for the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical.”

Kelly explained how she “went to the best rheumatologist in New York and I asked her, ‘Do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the d*** booster and then got COVID within three weeks? and she said yes. I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”

Zweig then commented on the mistake made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health leaders during the pandemic when they “refused to give an honest and sort of broad picture of things.” When it came to openly discussing the potential benefits and risks of the experimental shots, he said, “the CDC repeatedly and consistently downplayed the issue of myocarditis, particularly in young males.”

“Masks were repeatedly downplayed,” Zweig added. “We were gaslit.”

He pointed out that a more appropriate approach would have been to “say that the vaccine is beneficial for some people and we really strongly recommend it, but we’re not certain that this is, on the net cost benefit, that it makes sense for everyone. That would have been honest.”

In addition to the extensive evidence of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination, research from this year alone has also shown alarming rates of miscarriages and still births as well as higher risks of visual impairment.

Kelly’s public regret of taking the shots — which she was adamantly against giving to kids since the rollout of the vaccines — comes amid speculation that COVID mandates will return this fall as infections increase with the new academic year. As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to approve updated booster shots within the week, putting them on the market as early as September 13.

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has also urged people to take the new shots, arguing that “COVID is here to stay.”

While the federal government appears to be pushing to revamp the pandemic, conservative Americans are already preparing to reject whatever unfounded mandates are imposed, taking on the mantra “do not comply.”

