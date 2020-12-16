Megyn Kelly slams ‘awful, abusive’ trans activist’s call to put all kids on puberty blockers

December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Megyn Kelly denounced as “awful abusive insanity” a transgender activist’s call that children be put on “puberty blockers” until they are of sufficient age to “consent” to their gender.

“It’s time to stop being afraid. Fight this awful abusive insanity. Children must be protected from these unwell activists,” the former Fox News and NBC News host tweeted on Sunday.

Kelly, who grew up Catholic, was responding to a tweet by popular transgender blogger “Zinnia” Jones whose Twitter handle is “Zinnia, adult demon female” and who is a self-described “Orlando trans activist and science writer.”

Jones tweeted that an “inability to offer informed consent or understand the long-term consequences is actually an argument for putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers until they acquire that ability.”

Gender theory holds that individuals choose their own “gender identity” which may be at odds with their biological sex. This is opposed to the Christian perspective that holds that the male and female sexes are biological realities created by God and that it is a rebellion against natural and divine law for a man to attempt to become a woman by mutilating himself or for a woman, in like manner, to attempt to become a man.

Jones, who was born male but now claims to have “been transitioning for the past five years,” rose to fame in 2017 after claiming on Twitter that “straight” men who are “exclusionary” of men who think they’re women “should try to work through that.”

“Being exclusionary of trans women partners should be an outlier and marginal position for straight men, not some commonplace expectation,” Jones wrote.

Jones’ comments were covered by Fox’s Tucker Carlson, The Blaze, and LifeSiteNews.

Kelly left Fox News in January 2017 for NBC News. She stayed with NBC until October 2018. In her first TV appearance since leaving NBC on Oct. 16, 2019, Kelly told Fox’s Tucker Carlson that the reason she first left Fox was that she wanted to be with her family.

“I was missing my kids’ childhood. They were little: 7, 5, and 3. I could still see it and be part of it. Now, I’m doing it. I’ve spent the past year in particular, but even before that, with them. And, I am mothering my own kids. There is no substitute for that. I lost my dad when I was 15 years old, and so, I know, I know on an inherent basis – you don’t get a do-over. I’m there and I’m enjoying it,” she said.

Kelly now runs her own podcast call The Megyn Kelly Show that is available on Apple.

“The Megyn Kelly Show is your home for open, honest and illuminating conversations with the most interesting and important political, legal and cultural figures today. No BS. No agenda. And no fear,” a blurb about the show states.

Kelly joins Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in penning tweets critical of transgenderism.