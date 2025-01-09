Mel Gibson explains Pope Francis Pachamama scandal to bewildered Joe Rogan

In the latest episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, Mel Gibson explains the 2019 Pachamama scandal to the popular comedian, who reacts with astonishment.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic actor and director Mel Gibson took the time to explain the Pope Francis “Pachamama” scandal to a bewildered Joe Rogan on a new episode of the latter’s massive podcast.

At around the 30-minute mark of the over 2-hour wide-ranging interview, Gibson briefly explained to Rogan that he does not “adhere to a post-conciliar church,” mentioning Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and his concept of a post-Vatican II “counterfeit church,” before going on to explain the 2019 Pachamama scandal in which Francis allowed a pagan idol to enter the Vatican gardens.

After giving a short explanation of why he is skeptical of the 1958 conclave election of John XXIII, Gibson goes on to tell Rogan about the 2019 Pachamama event, telling the comedian, “we’ve got a pope that brought a South American idol into the church to worship.”

“Really?” responds a seemingly flabbergasted Rogan, to which Gibson replies, “He did, the Pachamama.”

Rogan asks Gibson to clarify what the Pachamama is, saying he has never heard of it, with Gibson explaining it’s a “South American god.”

“Why would he do that?” asks a bewildered Rogan, with Gibson responding, “Good question. But, he did.”

When asked by Rogan if Francis explained why he allowed the Pachamama event to happen, Gibson mentioned Francis’ history of religious indifferentism by promoting the concept that “all religions are just as good as one another.”

“If that’s his contention,” Gibson begins to summarize before Rogan cuts him off to say, “then he shouldn’t be the pope.”

“How can you be the pope if you say ‘all religions are just as good?'” wonders Rogan aloud.

Gibson, seemingly agreeing with Rogan, describes the Pachamama event as an act of “apostasy,” to which Rogan affirms the accusation by quoting the First Commandment’s prohibition on the worship of false gods.

“Yeah, that’s number one on the Mosaic hit-list,” responds Gibson, referring to the Ten Commandments given to Moses.

While the official explanation given by the Vatican regarding Pachamama was that the idol was not actually one of the Incan fertility goddess, Francis himself did refer to it by that name, and Gibson is correct in stating that Francis has a history of making statements implying or directly stating that “all religions” lead to God, which has led to widespread speculation and debate as to how Catholics should respond to statements that contradict the infallible and unchangeable teachings of the Catholic Church.

