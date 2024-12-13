News

Mel Gibson rails against child trafficking, Biden admin in Mar-a-Lago speech

At an exclusive Mar-a-Lago event, Mel Gibson, who has nine children, said that 'if one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to kill someone.' He also called the last four years under President Joe Biden 'thinly veiled Marxism.'
Stephen Kokx
(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic actor and producer Mel Gibson is turning heads for making comments that most any father would make if something bad happened to their children.  

At an exclusive event at Mar-a-Lago this week, Gibson, who has nine children, said that “if one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to kill someone.”  

Elon Musk agreed with him on X by simply stating, “Same.” 

To much applause, Gibson also declared that America “just went through four years of thinly veiled Marxism. Now, I think what we have is a four-year grace period, but we have to work hard, all of us.” 

The legendary actor and director of The Passion of the Christ attended the event along with other high-profile Trump supporters, including Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Russell Brand, and professional golfer Dustin Johnson.  

Carlson and Rock were given “Champion for Freedom” awards. In his own speech, Carlson praised retired General Mike Flynn, who hosted the gathering, for turning the suffering he endured from “permanent Washington” into a “virtue.” 

Brand shared several videos about the event on his social media account as well. 

The gala was organized by America’s Future USA, a nonprofit founded by Flynn, who served as an adviser to Trump during his first term, and his sister Mary. Anti-woke journalist Lara Logan is a board member of the group, among others.  

In his speech, Gibson praised Flynn and his sister for the work they are doing to expose “all these wolves in sheep’s clothing that prey upon our young.”  

Trump himself made a cameo during the evening. He told the crowd that Flynn is a “warrior” for having survived being persecuted by the left. He also said that during his presidency men will not compete in women’s sports and that “sex-change” surgeries will not take place.   

Gibson additionally told his audience that Trump has “got a big job on his hands” and that a lot of “damage has been done” by the Biden administration, but that he hopes in the next four years America can “get back some of that precious commodity that this country has, that commodity called freedom. … We’ll see how much this administration can claw [that] back from the Philistines.” 

In October Gibson told a TMZ reporter at the airport that if Kamala Harris would be elected it wouldn’t be good for America because she has an “appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she’s got the IQ of a fence post.” He told LifeSite in that same month that he and his team have “written 3 hours of a series called Siege that “deals in an entertaining and educational way with the Siege of Malta,” which was a historic battle in 1565 that took place between Catholic soldiers and Muslim forces.

