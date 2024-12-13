Mel Gibson rails against child trafficking, Biden admin in Mar-a-Lago speech

At an exclusive Mar-a-Lago event, Mel Gibson, who has nine children, said that 'if one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to kill someone.' He also called the last four years under President Joe Biden 'thinly veiled Marxism.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic actor and producer Mel Gibson is turning heads for making comments that most any father would make if something bad happened to their children.

At an exclusive event at Mar-a-Lago this week, Gibson, who has nine children, said that “if one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to kill someone.”

Elon Musk agreed with him on X by simply stating, “Same.”

HOLY SMOKES. Mel Gibson, speaking at Mar-a-Lago, thanks those “Exposing all these wolves in sheep’s clothing that prey upon our young.” He continues, “I have 9 kids. If one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to k*ll someone.” pic.twitter.com/TaMecUECaN — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 11, 2024

To much applause, Gibson also declared that America “just went through four years of thinly veiled Marxism. Now, I think what we have is a four-year grace period, but we have to work hard, all of us.”

The legendary actor and director of The Passion of the Christ attended the event along with other high-profile Trump supporters, including Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Russell Brand, and professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Carlson and Rock were given “Champion for Freedom” awards. In his own speech, Carlson praised retired General Mike Flynn, who hosted the gathering, for turning the suffering he endured from “permanent Washington” into a “virtue.”

The most powerful speech I have ever heard @TuckerCarlson give, was fittingly delivered Tuesday night during @Amerifuture event at @realDonaldTrump ‘s Mar-a-Lago. 🤯 For more detail of the referenced dinner at Tucker’s home with @GenFlynn , watch https://t.co/mrs41sf3PL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k1BvkiaKty — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) December 12, 2024

An unforgettable moment at the Champions For America Celebration Gala! 🇺🇸 Kid Rock accepted the Champion For Freedom award from General Michael Flynn and delivered an impassioned speech like only he can. His energy, passion, and unapologetic love for freedom electrified the… pic.twitter.com/j8nTiJ9bK1 — America’s Future USA (@Amerifuture) December 11, 2024

Brand shared several videos about the event on his social media account as well.

I was just a vegan living a simple life in Grays, Essex. Now I’m eating steak at Mar-a-Lago! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t00czC0wKC — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) December 11, 2024

When you focus on defending and protecting our children, there is a profound spiritual change that happens. Thank you @rustyrockets for helping us accomplish our mission. @Amerifuture https://t.co/294OosoL3G — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 12, 2024

The gala was organized by America’s Future USA, a nonprofit founded by Flynn, who served as an adviser to Trump during his first term, and his sister Mary. Anti-woke journalist Lara Logan is a board member of the group, among others.

In his speech, Gibson praised Flynn and his sister for the work they are doing to expose “all these wolves in sheep’s clothing that prey upon our young.”

Trump himself made a cameo during the evening. He told the crowd that Flynn is a “warrior” for having survived being persecuted by the left. He also said that during his presidency men will not compete in women’s sports and that “sex-change” surgeries will not take place.

A truly inspiring highlight of the Champions For America Celebration Gala! 🇺🇸 General Michael Flynn introduced President Donald Trump, who graciously came out to greet the crowd and express his heartfelt thanks to America’s Future for their relentless work against trafficking.… pic.twitter.com/Yx5Fgd1Tdb — America’s Future USA (@Amerifuture) December 11, 2024

Gibson additionally told his audience that Trump has “got a big job on his hands” and that a lot of “damage has been done” by the Biden administration, but that he hopes in the next four years America can “get back some of that precious commodity that this country has, that commodity called freedom. … We’ll see how much this administration can claw [that] back from the Philistines.”

In October Gibson told a TMZ reporter at the airport that if Kamala Harris would be elected it wouldn’t be good for America because she has an “appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she’s got the IQ of a fence post.” He told LifeSite in that same month that he and his team have “written 3 hours of a series called Siege” that “deals in an entertaining and educational way with the Siege of Malta,” which was a historic battle in 1565 that took place between Catholic soldiers and Muslim forces.

