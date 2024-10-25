Mel Gibson suggests he’s voting for Trump, slams ‘appalling’ Kamala Harris

The Oscar-winning actor and traditional Catholic told TMZ that Kamala Harris has 'no policies to speak of. And she’s got the IQ of a fence post.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Oscar-winning Traditional Catholic actor Mel Gibson implied he is obviously voting for Donald Trump for president when asked by paparazzi at the Los Angeles airport this week.

“I think that’s a pretty good guess,” Gibson responded when a TMZ reporter guessed he was supporting Trump. “I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I vote for.”

Gibson, 68, was further asked what he thought a second Trump term might look like.

“I know what it’ll be like if we let (Harris) in. And that ain’t good,” he replied. She has a “miserable track record – appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

#MelGibson‘s backing #DonaldTrump in the upcoming election … saying #KamalaHarris has a bad track record — and, the IQ of a plank of wood! #Exclusive article in bio! pic.twitter.com/JAkjMsTH0u — TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2024



Gibson is perhaps best known by Christians for directing and producing the blockbuster 2004 film The Passion of The Christ, which featured Catholic actor Jim Caviezel. Gibson, who is set to begin filming a sequel to The Passion next year, is also widely recognized for his roles in Braveheart (1995) and The Patriot (2000) and for having directed Apocalypto (2006) and Hacksaw Ridge (2016).

This week’s video is the first time Gibson, who exclusively attends the Latin Mass, has weighed in on the presidential race, though not the first time he has shared his views on public affairs in recent months.

In July, Gibson wrote a letter praising Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò as a “modern day (St.) Athanasius” after his excommunication, which Gibson described as a “badge of honor.” Also in July, Gibson sent a letter to Viganò excoriating Pope Francis for his silence on the “disgusting” depiction of the Last Supper at the Paris Olympics.

Just received a message from Mel Gibson @MelGibsonFilms about the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games #JO2024 in Paris: “That the Olympic ceremony in France mocked my faith. Who do they think they are that they can do this? Giving the gold medal to a biological male in… pic.twitter.com/75dkVhTkIF — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) July 29, 2024



In 2023, Gibson supported His Excellency’s appeal on behalf of persecuted Christians in Armenia, who were driven out of Nagorno Karabakh by the Israeli-backed Azerbaijan military.

Mel Gibson supports my appeal for the Armenian people. pic.twitter.com/6bPmeSXhmS — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) September 27, 2023



Viganò himself has urged Catholics to vote for Trump, writing in an open letter that Harris is “an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

Election Day is less than two weeks away. Many polls suggest voters are sharply trending in favor of Trump. At a recent rally, Harris shouted down two college students who proclaimed, “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord.” The Trump campaign pounced on that and in recent days Ben Carson, JD Vance, and Eric Trump have all said that Harris’ remarks indicate she is hostile to Christians.

