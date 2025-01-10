Mel Gibson tells Joe Rogan about alternative cancer treatments, dangers of Remdesivir

(LifeSiteNews) — Mel Gibson discussed a wide range of issues with podcaster Joe Rogan this week, almost all of them eliciting strong reactions on social media, especially his comments on cancer and the medical establishment. Gibson contracted COVID-19 in April 2020. During a week-long hospital stay, he was administered the dangerous drug Remdesivir, which, despite having been known to have a mortality rate of over 50 percent in trials, was approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci for use in hospitals during the pandemic. Gibson told Rogan that the experimental treatment nearly ended his life. “[Remdesivir] kills you. I found that afterward. […]

(LifeSiteNews) — Mel Gibson discussed a wide range of issues with podcaster Joe Rogan this week, almost all of them eliciting strong reactions on social media, especially his comments on cancer and the medical establishment.

Gibson contracted COVID-19 in April 2020. During a week-long hospital stay, he was administered the dangerous drug Remdesivir, which, despite having been known to have a mortality rate of over 50 percent in trials, was approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci for use in hospitals during the pandemic.

Gibson told Rogan that the experimental treatment nearly ended his life.

“[Remdesivir] kills you. I found that afterward. And that’s why I wonder about Fauci,” Gibson said.

The first bombshell dropped when Gibson shared that he “couldn’t walk for three months” after taking Fauci’s pet drug for COVID. “[Remdesivir] kills you. I found out that afterward. And that’s why I wonder about Fauci,” Gibson said. “Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed… pic.twitter.com/RkJs3ApuiL — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 10, 2025

Hospitals were incentivized to use Remdesivir, which has been shown to cause kidney failure, after the U.S. government approved a 20 percent reimbursement bonus for its use. Medical facilities also obtained money from the government for classifying deaths as being due to COVID-19. Critics allege that those policies enticed medical professionals to use the risky treatment in order to kill patients as a way to unethically boost profits.

Gibson told Rogan that he acquired COVID from his gardener, who he had known for twenty years, but that he did not survive his illness.

“We both went to the same hospital, and he died, and I didn’t … I think we both got Remdesivir, which is not good,” he explained.

“I don’t know why Fauci’s still walking around… or at least free,” he further remarked.

Gibson and Rogan also talked about cancer and Big Pharma. Gibson revealed that he knows people who have been healed from the illness due to alternative treatments.

“I have three friends. All three of them had stage 4 cancer. All three of whom don’t have cancer right now at all. And they had some serious stuff going on,” Gibson said.

“And what did they take?” Rogan asked.

“They took …what you’ve heard they’ve taken,” he replied.

“Ivermectin, Fenbendazole,” Rogan said. “I’m hearing that a lot.”

“They drank hydrochloride something or other … people drinking methylene blue,” Gibson said.

“There’s a lot of stuff that does work, which is very strange,” Rogan remarked. “Because, again, it’s profit, when you hear about things that are demonized and they turn out to be effective, you always wonder: ‘what is going on here?’ How is [sic] our medical institutions, how have they failed us so that things that do cure you are not promoted because they’re not profitable? They can’t control it. They don’t have a patent on it. Whether it’s Vitamin D, K2, Magnesium, Zinc. I do all that stuff.”

The most jaw-dropping moment happened when Gibson made a statement that could threaten the entire cancer industry. Gibson revealed that he has three friends who had “stage four cancer,” and now “all three of them don’t have cancer right now at all.” “And they had some serious… pic.twitter.com/oqCyHby95W — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 10, 2025

On Friday morning, an X-approved post titled “Mel Gibson’s Cancer Cure Claim Sparks Medical Debate” was published on the trending section. Some users piggybacked on Gibson’s remarks by stating that they too have used or know people who are using treatments similar to the ones Gibson’s friends did and that “cancer research” is a racket.

I believe I treated one of Mel Gibson’s friends, he describes in this clip.😃 Ivermectin and Fenbendazole treatments for cancer are going mainstream! Big pharma is not happy.@joerogan https://t.co/HbRFPgGrCY — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) January 10, 2025

HOW IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE ARE POTENTIAL IN REVERSING CANCER: This study is titled “Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol” It introduces the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection (MSCC) theory. It suggests… pic.twitter.com/5MzOGtBgft — Eric (@amerix) January 10, 2025

Corroborating what Gibson reported to Rogan, cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy revealed to The Epoch Times last year that she has seen several late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking Ivermectin. One patient had a grim future, and then something… pic.twitter.com/15WwwvrvwN — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 10, 2025

Others were unconvinced and re-iterated the media narrative that ivermectin is a simply a “dewormer.”

Mel Gibson on Joe Rogan claiming ivermectin cures cancer Ivermectin does not cure cancer Ivermectin does not treat Covid Ivermectin is a worm treatment WHAT IS THESE PEOPLE’S OBSESSION WITH IVERMECTIN???!!! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/oqAMAMWwYY — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) January 10, 2025

total nonsense, completely insane https://t.co/I8itlcP7Mk — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 10, 2025

Elsewhere in their conversation, Gibson defended the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin and the historical reality of the resurrection of Christ, a topic Rogan has seemingly taken a heightened interest in recently given that he discussed the matter in depth on his show with a Protestant guest less than two weeks ago.

