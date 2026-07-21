Mel Gibson warned Satan would ‘come after’ makers of ‘Resurrection’ film

Mel Gibson warned that Satan would ‘come after’ those making The Resurrection of the Christ, Randall Wallace revealed, recalling their shared resolve to make the film solely for the glory of God.

(LifeSiteNews) — Screenwriter Randall Wallace opened up about the potent spiritual advice Mel Gibson offered him as they prepared to create the long-awaited follow-up to The Passion of the Christ.

Wallace, Gibson’s longtime collaborator on films such as Braveheart, We Were Soldiers, and Hacksaw Ridge, joined forces with the director and his brother Donal to write the screenplay for the new project. Appearing on Raymond Arroyo’s “Arroyo Grande” podcast, Wallace described how the initiative for this epic film originated with him rather than Gibson.

“Mel didn’t approach me. I approached him, actually,” Wallace recalled. He noted that Gibson had pondered the Resurrection for years and had even added a brief closing scene to the original 2004 film after viewers requested it — one that shows Jesus rising from the tomb and revealing the wounds in his hands.

The conversation that sparked the full feature-length sequel took place during the 2016 promotional tour for Hacksaw Ridge. Wallace, who had studied the topic extensively, told Gibson, “Look, you know, the story that you really need to tell is the Resurrection.”

After a long pause, Gibson responded with a message Wallace described as “profoundly beautiful.” He said, “If we do this, it can’t be for the money, and it can’t be to get back at people that have hated us or wronged us or been unhappy with us.”

Wallace replied, “Amen to that.”

Gibson then delivered his stark spiritual warning to his collaborator, “you know, Satan’s going to come after you.”

Wallace, a Baptist, responded with humor, “Well, you know, Satan doesn’t really care about Baptists. It’s really good when Satan can get a Catholic. We’re a dime a dozen.”

Though he admitted “being facetious” with this comment, he also confirmed Arroyo’s question asking, “What if he’s right?”

Wallace went on to describe “a beautiful conversation about grace” which followed with Gibson by which they discussed distinctions between the sacramental economy carried on by the Catholic Church and the Protestant experience of God’s grace apart from these means.

The exchange marked the beginning of their collaborative writing process for The Resurrection of the Christ. Wallace explained their approach, “I’ll write a draft, give it to you, then we’ll start tearing it up, go through it. You do your thing, I’ll do mine. We’ll work together, we’ll work apart.” Gibson has said the three of them spent about eight years refining the script for the upcoming film.

The result is a two-part film. The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, starring Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus, is scheduled for release on May 6, 2027 — Ascension Thursday — with Part Two set for the same feast on May 25, 2028. Gibson recently announced that production is complete and described the project as “exactly as I envisioned it,” calling it “a mission I’ve carried for over 20 years to tell what I believe is the most important story in human history.”

Wallace described Gibson’s special approach with this particular film, deferring to “his unique vision of the spiritual realm (which) is really special.” He teased that the films will thus include “elements that people have never seen before” and “stuff nobody’s ever seen,” while remaining “the most orthodox telling” and “the most consistent telling of the overall belief, the awe and the mystery” of the Resurrection.

The Passion of the Christ famously grossed more than $612 million worldwide on a $30 million budget despite sustaining fierce public attacks from some Jewish leaders and groups and presenting graphic, violent content.

Earlier this month, it was announced that this classic film will be re-released to theaters in September and include an exclusive sneak peek of this upcoming sequel The Resurrection of the Christ.

The re-released version of The Passion of the Christ will be available in theaters from September 10 to September 17. The film is “newly remastered in stunning 4K,” according to a press release.

A brand-new trailer for the re-released version can be viewed here.

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