Mel Gibson’s home destroyed in LA fire while he was in Texas for the Joe Rogan podcast

(LifeSiteNews) — Mel Gibson’s California mansion burned to the ground while the popular Catholic director and actor was appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it’s all in cinders,” a light-hearted Gibson told NewsNation Thursday while the station aired video footage of his fire-destroyed Malibu home. When asked by the presenter where he was when the fire took place, Gibson explained that he was in Austin, Texas, appearing on a now-viral episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I was doing the Rogan podcast and I was kind of ill at ease while we were talking because I knew my neighborhood was on fire. So I thought, I wonder if my place is still there. When I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there,” Gibson stated.

An easy-going Gibson reiterated that the fire was “devastating” enough that everything he owned “was completely toasted,” and many of his neighbors’ homes were also destroyed.

Gibson did mention the Los Angeles-area fires during his Joe Rogan podcast appearance, even making mention of the fact during the recording that there was a good chance his home would be leveled by the blaze.

The podcast episode, which released Thursday, saw Gibson defend the Resurrection of Our Lord to the notorious skeptic Rogan, and also featured Gibson talking about the 2019 Pachamama scandal in the Vatican, the Shroud of Turin, and his personal reasons for holding the faith.

