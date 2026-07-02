Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion’ to be re-released in theaters, include sneak peek of ‘Resurrection’

The re-released version of 'The Passion of the Christ' will be available in theaters from September 10-17. A brand new trailer has been made public as well.

(LifeSiteNews) — Mel Gibson’s 2004 classic The Passion of the Christ will be re-released to theaters in September and include an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming sequel The Resurrection of the Christ.

The re-released version of The Passion of the Christ will be available in theaters from September 10-17. The film is “newly remastered in stunning 4K,” according to a press release.

A brand new trailer for the re-released version can be watched below:

Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ is to be re-released in theaters September 10-17 – it will include an exclusive sneak peek of the new Resurrection movie. pic.twitter.com/0M0BWNIqoy — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) July 1, 2026

READ: First look at Mel Gibson’s ‘Resurrection of the Christ’ as release dates delayed

As for the Resurrection sequel, the release dates for both parts have been pushed back. Part 1 will now hit theaters on May 6, 2027, and Part 2 on May 25, 2028 (both on Ascension Day). They were originally slated to be released on Good Friday and Ascension Day of 2027, respectively.

Gibson, a traditional Catholic, emphasized that Resurrection “is far more than a film to me. It’s a mission I’ve carried for over twenty years to tell what I believe is the most important story in human history.”

“This film represents a major part of my life’s work, and it has demanded everything of me as a filmmaker and as an artist,” he added.

The long-awaited film has not been without some controversy. Gibson decided to recast the entire film to avoid spending a significant amount of money on de-aging CGI technology. Jaakko Ohtonen will replace Jim Caviezel as Jesus Christ, Kasia Smutniak will replace Maia Morgenstern as the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Mariela Garriga will replace Monica Bellucci as St. Mary Magdalene.

In a June 2019 Instagram post, the 36-year-old Ohtonen wished individuals participating in LGBT pride marches and other festivities “a weekend filled with love! … Love belongs to everyone!” Ohtonen’s post included a photo of himself wearing a rainbow-themed t-shirt.

“Would Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, paint such slogans on her face?” asked a petition.

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