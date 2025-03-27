Mel Gibson’s ‘Resurrection of the Christ’ begins filming in August, Jim Caviezel back as Jesus

Mel Gibson’s sequel, 'The Resurrection of the Christ,' begins filming in August 2025 in Rome, with Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Our Lord.

(LifeSiteNews) — The much-anticipated sequel to Mel Gibson’s 2004 film, The Passion of the Christ, is scheduled to begin filming in August, with Jim Caviezel returning to his role as Jesus.

In an interview with Italian news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore, Manuela Cacciamani, CEO of Cinecittà Studios, announced that the filming of The Resurrection of the Christ will begin in August at their Rome-based studio.

“I can confirm that the next film directed by Mel Gibson, produced by Icon Productions, ‘The Resurrection of Christ,’ will be shot entirely in Cinecittà starting in August and requires many theaters and stage constructions,” Cacciamani said

According to information obtained by Variety, in addition to the studio, some of the filming will take place in the ancient southern Italian town of Matera, and other rural locations in southern Italy including Ginosa, Gravina Laterza and Altamura.

The film, directed by Mel Gibson, will also see the return of Jim Caviezel in his role as Jesus Christ.

According to IMDB, Maia Morgenstern, who played Our Lady, and Francesco De Vito, who played St. Peter, will also be in the new production.

The latest information about the film comes two months after Gibson appeared for an interview on the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which the Catholic director said the new movie is “very ambitious” and will recount “the fall of the angels to the death of the last apostle.”

“I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to hell. You need to go to Sheol,” he explained.

“It’s about finding the way in that’s not cheesy or too obvious,” Gibson continued. I think I have ideas about how to do that and how to evoke things and emotions in people from the way you depict it and the way you shoot it.”

“So I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to require a lot of planning and I’m not wholly sure I can pull it off; to tell you the truth, it’s super ambitious. But I’ll take a crack at it because that’s what you’ve got to do, right, walk up to the plate, right?”

