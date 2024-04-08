Melania Trump to host Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for pro-homosexual Log Cabin Republicans

Former First Lady Melania Trump is helping the homosexual ‘conservative’ group Log Cabin Republicans kick off its ‘Road to Victory’ campaign at her and her husband’s Florida resort home on April 20.

PALM BEACH, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — After an extended absence from public view, former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly set to return to the campaign trail for her husband starting with a fundraiser for homosexual “conservative” group Log Cabin Republicans at her and husband Donald’s resort home of Mar-a-Lago.

Politico reports that it obtained an invitation to the event, billed as the beginning of LCR’s “Road to Victory” initiative targeting swing-state voters.

“The host committee for the event includes Republican donors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher, Bill White, Bryan Eure and Richard Grenell, who had served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence,” the report says. “Also listed are Elizabeth Ailes, a former NBC News executive and the widow of the late Fox News chief executive officer Roger Ailes, and Deborah Magowan, the widow of the late San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan.”

The news puts to rest unsubstantiated rumors that Mrs. Trump was distancing herself from the former president’s 2024 campaign, while at the same time highlighting the Trumps’ support for aspects of the LGBT agenda, particularly homosexuality, despite effectively dominating the GOP and American conservative movement.

Log Cabin Republicans advocates for homosexual “marriage,” homosexual adoption – which has led to numerous cases of child sex abuse – a nationwide ban on so-called “conversion therapy,” and even forcing government-assisted adoption agencies to place children in same-sex households, among other things.

Trump has a mixed history on LGBT issues, starting with his status as a mainstream celebrity and conventional liberal New Yorker before his entry into Republican politics. In 2012, as the owner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Trump repeatedly endorsed the inclusion of “transgender women,” i.e. men, in competition with actual women, in the name of what the Trump organization called “modernized” rules at the time, eliciting praise from LGBT pressure group GLAAD.

While running for president in 2016, Trump criticized a North Carolina law banning male students from female restrooms and said anyone should be allowed to “use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate.” By the time he was in office, he flipped on the issue, rejecting Obama-era guidelines on the subject and announcing that the Department of Education would no longer indulge bathroom-related “discrimination” complaints.

A supporter of same-sex “marriage,” Trump nominated a variety of pro-LGBT officials to various government posts and judicial vacancies and continued an Obama-era executive order on “gender identity nondiscrimination” and U.S. support for international recognition of homosexual relations at the United Nations Human Rights Council. His campaign actively courted LGBT-identifying voters with rainbow merchandise.

At the same time, Trump prioritized religious liberty and was generally aligned with social conservatives against the gender-fluidity movement, from banning gender-confused soldiers from the military to protecting women from having to share close quarters such as homeless shelters with men claiming to be transgendered. His White House also opposed the so-called “Equality Act” and maintained a biological definition of sex in its implementation of federal laws and regulations.

While running for reelection, Trump has pledged to “protect children from left-wing gender insanity” including banning federal funding, approval, and promotion of “gender transition” practices. In December 2022, however, he hosted a gala for the Log Cabin Republicans at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, where he declared, “we are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard. With the help of many of the people here tonight in recent years, our movement has taken incredible strides, the strides you’ve made here is incredible.”

Many at the event reportedly celebrated Democratic President Joe Biden’s signing of the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act,” which forces all 50 states to recognize homosexual relationships as marriage, though Trump himself did not mention it.

In February, Trump allowed Mar-a-Lago to host a same-sex “wedding” for two men from LCR’s Tennessee chapter. Grenell, a top Trump 2024 surrogate who is himself openly homosexual, has hailed Trump as “the most pro-gay president in American history.”

Despite the 45th president’s dissension from conservative orthodoxy on sexuality and other issues, he swiftly amassed endorsements from Republican officeholders and enjoyed favorable treatment from conservative media and had little difficulty besting his two closest competitors in the GOP presidential primary, conservative Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and moderate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Polls currently have Trump leading Democrat incumbent Biden, although voters also say that convictions in Trump’s various ongoing legal battles would make them less likely to support him. However, serious concern among Democrats over Biden’s age and mental health, and deep dissatisfaction with his job performance, give the current president comparable electoral challenges.

Third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be a wild card, as he has qualities that appeal to each major candidate’s base. At the moment, the aforementioned polls show Trump’s lead persisting even with Kennedy factored in, but given how close many are predicting the election to be, concern persists that even small defections could impact the outcome.

