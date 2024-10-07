Melania Trump says her husband knew she was pro-abortion ‘the day we met’

When asked by Maria Bartiromo how the GOP and her husband have 'handled' the abortion 'issue,' Melania simply praised Trump for supporting her decision to speak out while noting that 'everybody needs to decide what they want to do.'

(LifeSiteNews)— Melania Trump doubled down on her so-called “pro-choice” position in a Fox News interview where she told anchor Maria Bartiromo that her husband has always been aware of her stance.

“He knew my position and my beliefs since the day we met,” she said.

Trump was first introduced to Melania, who hails from Slovenia and professes to be a Catholic, in September 1998 at a party when she was 28 years old. They exchanged wedding vows in 2005 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Bill and Hillary Clinton and other high-profile celebrities were in attendance.

Trump’s “evolution” on abortion has been well-documented. In 1999 while on MSNBC’s Meet the Press, Trump said he’s “very pro-choice” but added, “I hate the concept of abortion.” He has since adopted various positions on the issue, seemingly whichever one will get him the most votes.

RELATED: Melania Trump to champion abortion in upcoming memoir: ‘Fundamental right’

When asked by Bartiromo how the GOP and her husband have “handled” the abortion “issue,” Melania simply praised Trump for supporting her decision to speak out while noting that “everybody needs to decide what they want to do.”

“He has different beliefs, and he will do what he believes,” she further replied. “He knew my beliefs, as I said. So, he knew it would be in the book. He let me be who I am, and he let me believe what I believe.”

Melania’s decision to publicly state her views on abortion comes as the Harris campaign has made it one of its top campaign issues. Harris reiterated her staunch support for the barbaric practice during an appearance on a lewd podcast geared towards young women called Call Me Daddy last week.

Melania’s remarks seem to be intended to make female voters more open to casting their ballot for her husband on November 5. At the same time, she told Bartiromo that she just wanted “to be authentic” because “there is a lot of misinformation about me and falsehoods written about me.” This book “will bring my truth and the truth” out to the public because there are “a lot of things that were never discussed,” she said.

Trump has increasingly moved to the left on abortion as well as other issues held dear by social conservatives, such as in-vitro fertilization. As reported by LifeSite journalist Doug Mainwaring, Melania’s coming out in support for abortion is similar to her last-ditch effort to get her husband across the finish line when in 2020 she announced that she also “unapologetically” supports the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans. It is also consistent with America’s previous First Ladies, all of whom since at least Richard Nixon’s wife Patricia have lent support for it in some way.

RELATED: Trump encouraged Melania to ‘write what you believe’ on abortion in upcoming memoir

Share











