Melania Trump suggests Tucker Carlson would make a ‘powerful’ running mate in 2024: report

(WND News Center) — Unless there’s a political earthquake of continent-rattling proportions in the GOP in the next few months, it appears President Donald Trump is on a path to be the party’s 2024 nominee.

And while that’s not final, nor is any potential candidate for vice president, a powerful voice now has sounded off.

READ: ‘Twitter Files’ authors testify before Congress about ‘shocking’ FBI collusion with Big Tech

A report from Axios, while using language mostly adopted by leftists, does reveal that a source confirmed Melania Trump has expressed an opinion about the possibilities of the ticket.

And that would be to have X commentator and personality Tucker Carlson on the ticket with Trump.

The report confirms, “Melania Trump is an advocate for picking Tucker Carlson, the booted Fox News star. She thinks Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband, a source close to Trump told us. The former first lady has made few campaign appearances this time around – but a Trump-Carlson ticket might encourage her to hit the trail.”

The report also charges that Trump, if elected, “would build a Cabinet and White House staff based mainly on two imperatives: pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries, sources who talk often with the leading GOP presidential candidate tell Axios.”

The report claims that Trump’s candidates for filling federal positions would “want to target and jail critics, including government officials and journalists; deport undocumented immigrants or put them in detainment camps, and unleash the military to target drug cartels in Mexico, or possibly crack down on criminals or protesters at home.”

Actually, Trump has promised to close the southern border, which was opened by Joe Biden who has allowed in millions of illegal aliens, likely to include terrorists. He also wants to take government out of individuals’ lives, restore a powerful American presence, fix Biden’s energy industry mistakes, shut down Biden’s involvements in foreign wars, and more.

The Post Millennial reported on the source’s comments about Melania Trump’s preference.

The report said Trump already has revealed his opinion, although not decision, when he said, “I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would. I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense. You know when they say that ‘you guys are conservative’ or ‘I’m conservative.’ It’s not that we’re conservative. We have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work.”

The report continued, “In late November, Carlson revealed that he became an active Trump supporter after the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August of 2022 during which they seized classified documents after the DOJ claimed he was supposed to give them to the National Archives.”

READ: Democrat strategist calls Mike Johnson’s Christian beliefs ‘a bigger threat than Al-Qaeda’

Carlson said, “I certainly support Trump. I’ll tell you that. I’ve always agreed with Trump’s policies, always, and I lost friends over it. I’ve never really actively supported anybody because it’s not my job to actively support people. But, I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-a-Lago last summer, the summer of 2022. That just can’t stand.”

He explained, “I agree with Trump on a lot, but even if I disagreed with Trump on a lot, I’d still be a Trump supporter because you cannot allow the regime, the president of the United States, to use the Justice Department to knock the frontrunner out of the race. You can’t do that.”

Here are Trump’s comments:

Trump says he would consider Tucker Carlson as a potential Vice President: “I like Tucker a lot. He’s got great common sense.” pic.twitter.com/9EeOQrRnv8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 9, 2023

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Share











