Melania Trump treated COVID-19 with ‘vitamins and healthy food’: White House

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – First Lady Melania Trump recovered from the coronavirus utilizing “a more natural route” focused on “vitamins and healthy food,” as stated in an official release from the White House on October 14.

Though she experienced only “minimal symptoms,” she explains that they came upon her “all at once,” including “body aches, a cough and headaches,” along with feeling “extremely tired most of the time.”

Emphasizing the necessity for maintaining sound overall health as an implicit means of combatting the virus, she encouraged all “to live the healthiest life they can,” including “a balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins,” which “really are vital to keep our bodies healthy.”

Though it is broadly acknowledged that proper nutrition and exercise will not prevent one from being infected with a virus, such measures will help mitigate its severity should it arrive.

For example, one study on the effectiveness of vitamin D supplements found that COVID-19 hospital patients who were treated with high doses of calcifediol, a type of vitamin D, fared much better than those who were not.

Another study confirmed the same, concluding that COVID-19 “patients with sufficient vitamin D, or levels above a clinical deficiency, were less likely to have severe infections and difficulty breathing” and thus “were more likely to survive.”

Consistent with these and other findings, many health experts and organizations advise people to ensure they are getting enough vitamin D from sunshine or supplements “not only as a precaution against coronavirus, but for general health too.”

Also included in Mrs. Trump’s statement was that the first couple’s son, Barron, tested positive for the virus as well, but as “a strong teenager” he “exhibited no symptoms.”

Over the course of the spread of this novel disease, more knowledge regarding its lethality provides a sound justification for the return to normalcy for the non-vulnerable population, experts say.

One recent study in the U.K. showed, that like Barron Trump, a “staggering 86 (percent) of people who tested positive for the coronavirus … did not have key symptoms.”

The New York Times ran an article in September demonstrating that “up to 90 percent of people testing positive” carried “insignificant amounts of the virus” and “are not likely to be contagious.”

And Swiss Policy Research (SPR) affirms that “about 80 percent of all people” who are infected with the virus “develop only mild symptoms or no symptoms.” “Even among 70-79-year-olds,” SPR continues, “about 60 percent develop only mild symptoms,” and “95 percent of all people develop at most moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization.”

With “the age and risk profile of deaths” essentially corresponding “to normal mortality,” and a danger of death “for the healthy general population of school and working age” being “comparable to a daily car ride to work,” thousands of medical and public health scientists, medical practitioners and concerned citizens advocate an approach called “Focused Protection.”

With a goal “to minimize mortality and social harm (additional reference) until we reach herd immunity,” the recent Great Barrington Declaration affirms the “most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.”