Members of pro-family World Youth Alliance silenced at UN virtual forum on ‘gender equality’

(LifeSiteNews) — Representatives of a pro-life NGO were cancelled in a United Nations meeting last month

Members of the World Youth Alliance (WYA) were systematically ejected or cut off while speaking at a virtual youth forum convened by “UN Women” on February 21. The meeting was a prelude to the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), an annual event hosted by the UN.

The forum, held via Zoom, discussed a draft document on “Global Youth and Adolescent Recommendations” in line with the UN agenda of pushing “gender equality” around the world and especially in developing countries.

Sofia Piecuch, WYA’s Advocacy Director, was removed twice and then ultimately blocked from the online discussion. Another participant from South Sudan was also removed, and a participant from Tunisia was not allowed to finish after speaking against the inclusion of problematic language such as “comprehensive sexual education” (CSE) in the recommendations.

The UN commission’s theme in 2023 is to promote “innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

Not surprisingly, the recommendations supported the Generation Equality Forum, a multi-stakeholder group whose participants includes the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) the UN’s population control arm, and whose manifesto includes language seeking to expand abortion. Similar UN entities have been pushing the CSE agenda without any moral framework, as well as pushing for abortion and gender theory.

Consequently, WYA drafted its own set of “substantive recommendations” to give to representatives of member states. These proposals focus on the dignity and value of the human person. They included the following: investing in a human dignity education; urging Member States to take steps in addressing the problem of technology when it is used to “commodify human beings” (this proposal specifically references the destructive and exploitative pornographic industry); and recognizing the need of human interaction, which cannot be replaced by digital technologies.

This is not the first time that UN-connected multilateral forums have silenced pro-life and pro-family organizations accredited Special Consultative Status by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Last year, in March 2022, the Non-Government Organization Committee on the Status of Women, New York (NGO CSW/NY) rejected applications by several pro-life groups, including Campaign Life Coalition, to host side events.

Despite multiple appeals to the Canadian UN Mission in New York and the UN Secretariat, Campaign Life Coalition’s concerns of blatant political and religious discrimination were ignored.

In December 2022, NGO CSW/NY disseminated a “ridiculous attestation” affirming woke ideologies. They acknowledgied the existence of “sexism, racism, classism, heterosexism, transphobia, global North domination and other institutionalized forms of oppression”; working actively “not to replicate white patriarchal structures”; and called for no toleration of “harassment of any kind including but not limited to […] gender identity and expression, sexual orientation.” The vague language was meant to silence Campaign Life Coalition and other organizations’ stance on the traditional and Biblical view of marriage, and opposition to LGBT indoctrination.

The Center for Family and Human Rights reported in 2012 that at the 45th session of the U.N. Commission on Population and Development, several countries, UNFPA, and former Secretary-General Ban-ki Moon called for so-called reproductive health care for adolescents and youth and lifting any barriers such as parental notification and consent. More recently, in 2021, UNICEF, the UN’s children’s rights branch, claimed that “there is no conclusive evidence that children exposed to pornography are harmed.”​ ​

