Men who claim to be ‘transgender’ have won nearly 300 titles in female sports

Men have taken nearly 900 awards, scholarships, or other honors from female athletes, according to SheWon.org, contrary to the claims of far-left Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.

(LifeSiteNews) — Gender-confused men have won nearly 300 titles in female sports, according to the website SheWon.org.

But a leading Democratic congressman denies not just biological reality, but this reality as well.

“Men do not compete in women’s sports,” far-left New York Democratic congressman Jerry Nadler claimed during a congressional hearing several weeks ago. “Transgender women [sic] may compete in women’s sports,” he said. However, it is a biological fact and moral truth that no one can change his or her gender.

He said he objected to entering “mistruths” into the congressional record.

Republican congresswoman Harriet Hageman of Wyoming wanted to enter into the record stats on females injured by male athletes as well as stolen titles. SheWon.org has cataloged the stolen titles, proving that men, in fact, do compete in women’s sports.

Suzanne Bowdey commented on Nadler’s denials in an article for The Washington Stand. “That’s news to the 25 (going on 26) states who’ve stepped in to stop this madness from overtaking their girls at the pool, track, court, field, and gym,” she wrote. “If it wasn’t happening, then this was sure a monumental waste of legislative time.”

There are at least 12 examples in 2024 alone of female athletes losing out to men who claim they are women.

In 2022 and 2023, there were numerous other examples. Male athletes beat out women in sports where physical differences would clearly make a difference, including cross country running, track and field, and golf.

SheWon.org calculates that beyond titles, men have taken nearly 900 awards, scholarships, or other honors from female athletes across 428 competitions in 29 sports.

The website currently lists 297 stolen first place titles, 263 second place titles, and 250 third place titles.

This happens in Nadler’s home state, where a male runner has dominated collegiate track meets.

The male, who now goes by the name “Sadie” Schreiner, won the 200-meter dash while running for Rochester Institute of Technology at the All-Atlantic Regional Championships in early March. Just this weekend, Schreiner won first place at the Geneseo Early Season Invitational in both the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash. That makes the total of stolen first place titles at least 299.

Schreiner’s wins in early March led the leader of Houghton University, a Christian school in New York, to say “Enough is enough.”

“Too many leaders, parents, professional athletes, and people of good will have been silent as female athletes are humiliated, silenced, and robbed of hard-earned opportunities,” president Wayne Lewis stated. “That silence is complicit with the fringe agenda that threatens to dismantle girls’ and women’s athletics.”

Share











