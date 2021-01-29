Merck stops developing COVID vaccine: Better immunity found through ‘natural infection’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — U.S.-based vaccine company Merck has announced it is stopping all further development on both of its COVID-19 vaccines, since the results gave less protection than was gained from “natural infection.”

Merck, or MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada, announced the news in a press release a few days ago, saying that all production and development on both of its vaccine candidates would cease. Both candidates were made in conjunction with other companies: V590 was a joint project with IAVI, and V591 was being developed with Institut Pasteur and Themis.

However, Merck found that the immune responses gained from both vaccines were “inferior to those seen following natural infection,” as well as those which were seen in other COVID-19 vaccines.

This finding relates to the words of the Great Barrington Declaration, authored by three highly qualified epidemiologists from the universities of Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford, and currently signed by 13,290 medical and public health scientists, 40,199 medical practitioners, and 727,139 concerned citizens.

The declaration calls for an end to the widespread, restrictive lockdown policies, based on normal immunity and the policy of building herd immunity: “[A]s immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all — including the vulnerable — falls.”

“Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity,” the authors wrote.

Merck will now focus instead on two therapeutic drugs, termed MK-7110 and MK-4482. MK-7110 allegedly has a “greater than 50 percent reduction in the risk of death or respiratory failure in patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19,” although full results are not yet published.

The company is to receive around $356 million from the U.S. government as part of Operation Warp Speed, in order to manufacture 60,000-100,000 doses of the two drugs until to June 30, 2021.

One of Merck’s now discontinued vaccines had been linked to abortion, through using HEK-293 cells in its design and development, as well as on some testing. The HEK-293 cell line was derived from kidney tissue taken from a healthy baby who was aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

It is still unclear if Merck’s two new therapeutic drugs will be linked to abortion in any way.

However, former vice president of Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon has flatly rejected the need for any vaccines for COVID-19, saying “there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Dr. Theresa Deisher, whose doctorate is in molecular and cellular physiology from Stanford University, also rejected the need for a vaccine for COVID, explaining that it “has less than a 0.03% fatality rate and most of those people, I believe 92% or above, have other health problems; we’re making a vaccine at warp speed for a virus that doesn't look like it's going to need a vaccine.”

She also added that “[i]t is possible, but I don’t believe it is desirable, nor do I believe that it’s safe,” with as much as “15% of the very healthy young volunteers [experiencing] significant side effects.”

Yeadon’s warning about the lack of testing is already bearing fruit, as numerous reports from around the globe are documenting unexpected deaths shortly after people receive the COVID vaccines. Not only that, but a warning issued about Pfizer’s vaccine, stipulated that pregnancy should be avoided for two months after the injection, and breastfeeding mothers shouldn’t receive it. The paper also revealed that there was no knowledge about what impact the injection could have upon fertility.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Indeed, those who have received their vaccinations may have done so for no reason, as medical advisers across the world are suggesting that people will continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing, even after the injection.

In place of such untested and dangerous vaccines, the two little known treatments of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have received much support from medics, with doctors saying that ivermectin “basically obliterates transmission of this virus,” with “miraculous effectiveness.”

Meanwhile hydroxychloroquine can reduce mortality of COVID patients “by 50 percent.” The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons explained that COVID mortality rate “in countries that allow access to HCQ is only one-tenth the mortality rate in countries where there is interference with this medication, such as the United States.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.