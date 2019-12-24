Merry Christmas from LifeSite!

News

Dear readers,

The entire LifeSiteNews family would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas!

We’ve had a custom here for many years of publishing Christmas reflections by our staff and contributors on Christmas Eve. We encourage you to read each of these often personal and always thoughtful pieces as you go about celebrating the birth of our Savior. Here's the full listing of this year's reflections:

On behalf of our whole staff, we wish you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas! - John-Henry Westen

As Christians are attacked from every side, only Christ the Savior offers us hope and safety - Jonathon van Maren

The light of Christ is coming to us – on some signs of hope and encouragement - Maike Hickson

I’ll be home for Christmas – and not just in my dreams - Dorothy Cummings McLean

Out of the blue, a Christmas miracle: A son - Doug Mainwaring

Glory to Jesus Christ! Glory to Him forever! - Martin Barillas

You never know when you’ll miss your mom - Lianne Laurence

Don’t stop celebrating: After Christmas Day, Christmas continues - Peter Kwasniewski

What more could a soul want? Christ’s birth brings joy amid my suffering - Stephen Kokx

Even in secular London, Christmas lives on - Paul Smeaton

God sends miracles to those who ask, even in Hell on Earth - Drew Belsky

The logic of the Incarnation: Don’t dismiss the culture Christ lived in - Joseph Shaw

In our turbulent times, Christ still offers his gifts of mercy, peace - Matthew McDevitt

5 and a half classic movies that keep ‘Christ’ in ‘Christmas’ - Elizabeth Wagner