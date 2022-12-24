(LifeSiteNews) – Merry Christmas from LifeSiteNews!

Every year on Christmas Eve, LifeSite publishes Christmas reflections from our staff. We hope you enjoy these heartfelt articles from some of our journalists and employees:

The Infant King calls us to follow Him through sufferings and even death, by Michael Haynes

How to renew your resolve this Christmas to fight for what is true and good, by Matt Lamb

Take comfort that Christ was born on the fringes, by Emily Mangiaracina

We can’t have Christmas without the Cross, by Louis Knuffle

This St. Andrew Christmas novena reminds us of how much God loves the virtue of humility, by Stephen Kokx

I lost my job at Christmastime, but the Lord had a refuge in store: LifeSiteNews, by Jeremy Williamson

The world is a mess, but that doesn’t mean we cannot find peace in Christ, by Jesse Waitz

Our son’s birth this year felt like Christmas and Easter at the same time, by Andreas Wailzer

The faith my departed loved ones gave me is a consolation this Christmas, by Jean Mondoro

St. John and skinny jeans: My personal battle in the culture war, by Stephanie Mader

As Christmas quickly approaches, remember to slow down and enjoy the splendor of the season, by Karolyn Heffernan

God gave my wife and me a Christmas miracle not once, but twice, by Doug Mainwaring

Let the Star of Bethlehem illuminate your path to the Holy Child in this era of darkness, by Ashley Sadler

In our first Christmas without COVID tyranny, I’m reminded of the conversion of Ebenezer Scrooge, by Kennedy Hall

The secret to making Christmas a true ‘season of joy,’ even in the midst of suffering, by Evan Stambaugh

Happy Christmas (COVID tyranny’s over), by Dorothy Cummings McLean

Contemplating the Incarnation of the Son of God with sacred art, by Patrick Delaney

LifeSiteNews will be closed from Christmas Eve until January 3, 2023, allowing our staff to spend much-needed time with their families. We will be resting and recharging as we prepare for another year of fearless reporting on issues of life, family, faith, and freedom.

LifeSiteNews will resume normal publishing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. We wish you a very happy and holy Christmas!

And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people:

For, this day, is born to you a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord, in the city of David.

And this shall be a sign unto you. You shall find the infant wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger.

-Luke 2:10 – 12

