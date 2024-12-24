(LifeSiteNews) –– Merry Christmas from LifeSiteNews!

Every year on Christmas Eve, LifeSite publishes Christmas reflections from our staff. We hope you enjoy these heartfelt articles from some of our journalists and employees:

Love is born on Christmas morn, and the world is born anew, by Deacon Keith Fournier

This Christmas story about St. Thérèse’s saintly father is a lesson for dads everywhere, by Matt Lamb

Christmas invites us to rediscover a childlike joy for the gift of life, by Frank Wright

Christmas is God’s victory over darkness, by S.D. Wright

I’m looking forward to a Christmas without TV or YouTube, by Paul Smeaton

Forgotten 19th century missionary in North America inspires us to bring Christ to a weary world, by Stephen Kokx

Every Christmas is a gift even, or especially, if you’re disabled, by Dorothy Cummings McLean

How secularism stole Christmas and what you can do about it, by Clare Marie Merkowsky

Need spiritual insight this Christmas? Explore the glorious Epiphany of the Lord in sacred art, by Patrick Delaney

The deeper meaning of Christmas is the joy that comes from the birth of Our Lord, by Vincent Maresca

Christmas is a time to make God’s love known to fallen-away Catholics and non-believers, by Anthony Murdoch

LifeSiteNews will be closed from Christmas Eve until January 2, 2025, allowing our staff to spend much-needed time with their families. We will be resting and recharging as we prepare for another year of fearless reporting on issues of life, family, faith, and freedom.

LifeSiteNews will resume normal publishing on Thursday, January 2, 2025. We wish you a very happy and holy Christmas!

And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people:

For, this day, is born to you a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord, in the city of David.

And this shall be a sign unto you. You shall find the infant wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger.

Luke 2:10 – 12

