Merry Christmas, from our family to yours

December 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – From our family to yours, we’d like to wish you the most Blessed and peaceful Christmas. May the remembrance and celebration of His birth fill you with great hope and peace.

It is important to keep in mind during this time of great turmoil and fear the following words of scripture:

An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, 'Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.

And further,

"Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests'."

The power of God and His angels is always with us. We only need to constantly turn to Him, praise Him, express our gratitude and believe that He listens to us.

May the Holy Family remind us of what is most dear in this world and what it is that we fight for day in and day out.

We look forward to serving you with the most unique and professional journalism and video news reporting in 2021.

With your help and God’s amazing blessings to this mission, we will continue to stand for life, family, faith, and freedom!

God bless you. And we wish you a Merry Christmas!