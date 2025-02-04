Meta employees protest removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms as DEI gets scrapped

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has eliminated DEI policies and removed tampons from men’s restrooms, sparking quiet employee protests. The move reflects a larger conservative shift in Silicon Valley, as Big Tech seeks to conform to a second Trump term.

(The Washington Stand) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently became one of the many organizations scrapping their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

According to Breitbart, part of this move “back toward the lane of sanity” also included CEO Mark Zuckerburg’s executive decision to remove tampons from the men’s bathrooms in the Silicon Valley, Texas, and New York offices. The outlet added that these were “previously provided … for nonbinary and transgender employees who [used] the men’s room but [required] sanitary pads because they are women.”

Reportedly, there have been some trans-identifying employees who have decided to protest by bringing their own feminine hygiene products to the men’s restrooms. The New York Times wrote: “To protest Mr. Zuckerberg’s actions, some Meta workers soon brought their own tampons, pads and liners to the men’s bathrooms, five people with knowledge of the effort said. A group of employees also circulated a petition to save the tampons.”

Apparently, this is part of a larger series of “quiet rebellions that Silicon Valley workers have staged as they grapple with the rightward shift of their bosses.” But as the Times went on to highlight, in addition to Zuckerburg, several other Big Tech figures such as X CEO “Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, Apple chief Tim Cook, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have embraced” President Donald Trump and his shift away from left-wing agendas.

Regarding the Meta employees putting feminine products in the men’s bathrooms, Family Research Council’s Meg Kilgannon commented to The Washington Stand that she’d “prefer they donate these products to a woman’s shelter or prison in their local area.” However, she added, “If Meta employees feel the need to provide feminine hygiene products in the men’s room, I suppose it’s up to Mark Zuckerberg to decide if he is going to support employees’ use of opposite-sex facilities in his buildings.”

And yet, as the Times noted, regardless of how Zuckerburg handles these protests, they do appear to be significantly less boisterous than the protests that emerged during Trump’s first term.

The outlet wrote:

The subtle resistance from tech employees these days contrasts with their much more vocal behavior during Mr. Trump’s first administration in 2017. When Mr. Trump ordered an immigration ban from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries that year, Silicon Valley workers held protests, circulated petitions and pushed executives to denounce the president.

According to Joseph Backholm, FRC’s senior fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement, it may boil down to a lack of control, especially given the Republican majority within the federal government, and a sea of red voters who made it happen. These protestors “were empowered by the fact that all the ‘important’ people agreed with them,” Backholm told The Washington Stand, “but those who are truly committed to progressivism and not just what is possible find themselves, in some cases for the first time in their lives, feeling like they aren’t in control. This is certainly a sign of mood change, but it’s unclear whether it will last.”

Despite the progress that’s been made advancing conservative values, Backholm insists that the culture is “still far from healthy, and the ideas of the sexual revolution are still carrying the day. Generally, the public has discovered that progressivism is not able to deliver on its promises and actually makes the world much worse.” And yet, “this does not mean we know what is actually good for us.”

Backholm concluded that even though “we’re moving in a different direction … in order to ensure we move in a good direction, we have to recommit ourselves to the creation order and the idea that we are ‘One Nation Under God’ and not a nation of people just doing whatever feels good.”

This article is reprinted with permission from the Family Research Council, publishers of The Washington Stand at washingtonstand.com.

