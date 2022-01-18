Mexico drops remaining COVID restrictions for travelers entering the country

No COVID vaccine proofs are required for foreign travelers despite their vaccination status,

MEXICO CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Mexico dropped remaining COVID entry requirements for foreign travelers, going back to pre-2020 travel norms.

Last month, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell, announced that the Vuelto Seguro COVID questionnaire form would be scrapped. Travelers entering the country were required to fill out a health questionnaire that asked questions about exposure to COVID, etc.

It was announced that the questionnaire would be scrapped within a month.

“The questionnaires for travelers at the point of arrival have never shown scientific utility … it has not been shown to be useful and possibly interferes with the efficiency of the transportation process,” he said.

He also said that data in the country has shown that trying to stop the virus from entering by way of the national borders has proved to be ineffective.

Currently, Mexico is operating under a tier system of restrictions, and the most popular tourist destinations are in the “yellow” or “green” tier, which means they are operating without most if any restrictions.

Thus far, Mexico has not implemented a vaccine passport system, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last summer that he did not have any plans to get vaccinated due to having “sufficient antibodies.”

His admission of natural immunity signified the nation’s acceptance of prior COVID infection as a valid marker of immunity to the disease.

Some Canadians have left Canada and moved to Mexico due to the country’s pro-freedom orientation regarding health and medical decisions.

Former Canadian public servant Amelie Gervais moved to Mexico out of Quebec last fall to avoid the vaccine segregation system.

“I became very uncomfortable in my country. I no longer felt like I was an equal member of society,” she said.

She moved with her children and husband, is homeschooling and spends time at the beach with her family.

“[I] get emotional just thinking about it. That pressure is gone,” she said.

