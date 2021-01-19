Mexico’s president talks up plans to start an international effort to fight online censorship

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HEREto sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The leftist President of Mexico has pledged to push forth with an international endeavor to fight censorship at the hands of social media giants, who recently banned U.S. President Donald Trump from their platforms, along with many conservative voices.

“I anticipate that in the first meeting we have of the G20 I will make a statement on this (social media censorship) matter. Yes, social networks should not be used to incite violence, all that, but that cannot be a reason to suspend freedom of expression, it should not be used as an excuse. Freedom must be guaranteed. No to censorship,” commented Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador last Thursday at a press conference.

Before mentioning that he will be taking his concerns to the G20, Obrador said that there cannot be a “particular body that decides to take away the right to free expression of ideas.”

“There cannot be a particular body, I believe, in any nation, in any national state, that becomes an organ of censorship. Freedom must be guaranteed. If there is any regulation, this corresponds to the national states, it cannot be left to private individuals,” added Obrador.

On January 7, Obrador made headlines the world over when he said that he does not like anybody “being censored” on social media in light of Trump’s ban from Twitter and Facebook.

“I always say what I think, something that I did not like yesterday about the Capitol affair, nothing more than respect, respect. But I don’t like censorship. I don’t like anyone being censored or taking away the right to transmit a message on Twitter or Face[book]. I do not agree with that; I do not accept that,” said Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador on January 7 at a press conference.

Obrador is not the only high-profile world leader to question the social media ban of Trump from Twitter. Recently, German chancellor Angela Merkel declared that she found the ban “problematic.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Joining Merkel is Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, who has called for regulations to govern Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram in the European Union (EU).

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has said that Mexico is indeed looking at building an international group of like-minded political leaders who have concerns regarding social media censorship.

“Given that Mexico, through our president, has spoken out, we immediately made contact with others who think the same,” said Ebrard, adding that he has heard from many officials from Latin America, along with officials from Germany, France, and other EU nations, as well as from Asia, and Africa.

“The instruction that we have from the president is to establish contact with everyone, share this concern, and work to be able to make a proposal together. That is, there is a worldwide disagreement on the subject, that is what I could say today. So, the president has said: Well, let's see what the proposal is.”

Twitter permanently banned Trump’s account nearly two weeks ago after first giving him a 12-hour suspension from the site.

Twitter alleged that Trump broke the platform’s Glorification of Violence policy, which limits posts that “glorify, celebrate, praise or condone violent crimes, violent events where people were targeted because of their membership in a protected group.”

On January 6, Trump gave a speech to a large crowd at the White House Ellipse in Washington, D.C. saying, “We will never concede when theft is involved” regarding the 2020 presidential elections.

Shortly after speaking, the vast majority of participants at the rally marched peacefully to the Capitol to voice their concerns over alleged election fraud.

A small number of protesters stormed the Capitol Building, some with alleged ties to Antifa. A few of them made it inside, seemingly without going through any security. This resulted in the joint session of Congress being promptly postponed, with politicians inside ushered away to an undisclosed location.

In one of his rare public appearances since the January 6 Capitol incident,while touring the border wall in Alamo, Texas, Trump heaped praise on Obrador for his support with border issues between Mexico and the United States.

“I want to thank the great president of Mexico. He is a great gentleman, a friend of mine. President Obrador is a man who really knows what is going on,” said Trump.

“He loves his country, and he also loves the United States….I want to thank him for his friendship and his professional working relationship,”

In November of 2020, Obrador said Mexico “cannot act recklessly” in congratulating Joe Biden as the “potential” winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections until official results were posted.

He was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden, doing so only in late December, sending a letter to congratulate him on his “triumph.”

In one of his last tweets, before his account was shut down, Trump said he will not be attending the inauguration of Biden next week.

Obrador has also said that he is not planning on attending Biden’s inauguration.

Despite the Mexican president speaking out against censorship, last week Facebook censored a video posted by Mexico Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez.

The banned video posted by Sandoval suggested that globalist elites are using the COVID-19 crisis to bring about “a single world government, a single army, a single currency, a single economy, and also a single religion — that will certainly not be the Christian religion.”