Michael Knowles highlights how the Unabomber’s transgender sexual desires fueled his bomb attacks

(LifeSiteNews) — Ted Kaczynski, also known as the “Unabomber,” suffered from autogynephilia and gender confusion, a fact that is being left out of the discussions about his life after he died over the weekend.

Autogynephilia is the propensity of a man to have sexual arousal at the idea of being a woman and is thought to be a leading cause of transgenderism in men.

Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles noted how Kaczynski considered having surgeries to present himself as a woman, a fact reported by the liberal Washington Post in 1998, with specific reference to how his gender “confusion” and “persistent and intense sexual fantasies about being a woman” were behind his “rage.”

In the spirit of trans visibility, we remember the Unabomber. 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 💣 pic.twitter.com/e8fhk0ZgaZ — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 12, 2023

“Convicted Unabomber Theodore J. Kaczynski considered having a sex change operation when he was in his twenties and his confusion over his gender identity filled him with a rage that contributed to his bombing spree, according to documents released today,” the Washington Post reported on September 12, 1998.

“Strange how so few of the Unabomber’s obituaries mention his gender dysphoria, the experience of which he called ‘a major turning point’ in his life. And during Pride Month too! #erasure,” Michael Knowles said.

Strange how so few of the Unabomber's obituaries mention his gender dysphoria, the experience of which he called "a major turning point" in his life. And during Pride Month too! #erasure — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 11, 2023

Kaczynski “ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 other,” the Associated Press reported.

“Branded the ‘Unabomber’ by the FBI, Kaczynski died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons,” the wire service reported. “He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead around 8 a.m., she said. A cause of death was not immediately known.”

“Before his transfer to the prison medical facility, he had been held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge,” the AP reported. “He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.”

He also lived in a shack in Montana and was highly critical of the role technology played and would play in society.

Knowles also noted how the manifesto for the gender-confused shooter who attacked a Christian school in Tennessee, killing three children and three adults, remains unreleased, over two months since the deadly shooting.

