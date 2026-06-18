Michael Knowles: US constitution, country’s conservative roots promote Catholicism

It is not by mere chance that Catholics now are disproportionately represented in the U.S. government, Daily Wire host Michael Knowles said, and the reasons have to do with the very nature of the American project.

(LifeSiteNews) — Commentator Michael Knowles recently declared that while America did not start out as a Catholic country its constitution and originally conservative character in fact promote Catholicism.

At CatholicVote’s Zeale for America 250 Rally on Saturday in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Daily Wire host dismantled the idea that one cannot be truly American and truly Catholic. Knowles argued that the truth is quite the contrary: The core of the country, its constitution, “was designed to promote Catholicism,” he said.

He noted that while historian Arthur Schlesinger called anti-Catholicism “the deepest bias in the history of the American people,” the American government today is currently “run disproportionately by Catholics.”

Knowles stressed that he was under no illusions as to the nature of the country’s founding. Referring to his own ancestors who fought in the American revolution, he said, “I am certain that they are spinning in their graves as their papist descendant addresses a rally of mackerel snappers for our nation’s birthday,” referring to an antiquated American derogatory term for a Catholic.

“America is much more Catholic today than it was in 1607 or 1620 or 1776, which is very much not the historical norm,” Knowles noted. He acknowledged that some of the founding fathers, such as John and Sam Adams, “were overtly and extremely anti-Catholic.” Others, like George Washington and Ben Franklin, “were much more open to and even sometimes supportive of Catholicism,” he said. “But the founding fathers were not making the Chartres pilgrimage,” he added.

To answer the question, “What sort of revolution makes a nation more Catholic?” Knowles started by observing, in agreement with Anglo-Irish philosopher and statesman Edmund Burke, that the American project was not revolutionary in the typical sense of the word.

“The American colonists sought not to overthrow but to preserve their traditions, culture, and rights as Englishmen,” Knowles said. Thus, “the essentially conservative character of their political project gave them common cause with Catholics,” he argued.

As Catholic novelist Evelyn Waugh explained, “The function of the Church in every age has been conservative: to transmit undiminished and uncontaminated the creed inherited from its predecessors.”

“In the founders’ process of conserving, of transmitting the beliefs and behaviors inherited from our predecessors, they could not help but encounter and preserve truths of the Catholic faith,” Knowles continued.

This is in part because, for example, the ideas of liberty and natural rights are ultimately traced to Catholics, he said. “Thomas Jefferson credited his views on liberty and natural rights to Algernon Sydney, a radical Protestant who nonetheless took his views from the Jesuits Robert Belleramine and Francisco Suarez, whose own opinions were formed by St. Thomas,” Knowles said.

“There is a reason that the conservative movement in America has been so disproportionately led and influenced by Catholics,” he continued, citing names such as Bill Buckley, Phyllis Schlafly, and Father Richard Neuhaus, who converted to Catholicism from Lutheranism.

“The more conservative one becomes, the more acutely one feels the gravitational pull of Rome,” Knowles said. “That is the historical reason for America’s surprising Catholicism.”

The other reason for it is that “The American Constitution, uniquely in the modern era, was designed to promote Catholicism,” he argued, aware that the claim may sound “outrageous.”

He first pointed to the belief of political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville that Catholics were “the most Republican and the most democratic class of citizens which exists.”

Perhaps this is because the design of America’s government harmonizes with the ideal described by St. Thomas Aquinas, Knowles pointed out. In the Summa Theologica, Aquinas “described the best government as a mixed regime, ‘being partly kingdom, since there is one at the head of all; partly aristocracy in so far as a number of persons are set in authority; and partly democracy, that is, government by the people in so far as the rulers can be chosen from the people, and the people have the right to choose their rulers.’”

“Such, St. Thomas observed, was the form of government established by the divine law,” Knowles said. This is the very constitution of the U.S. government, embodied in the “regal executive, the aristocratic senate and judiciary, (and) the democratic house of representatives,” he noted.

“The whole framework bears a striking resemblance to St. Thomas’ ideal regime,” Knowles continued. “Indeed, I can think of no closer parallel among the governments of the world today. Perhaps that is why Orestes Bronson noted that ‘Catholics are better fitted by their religion to comprehend the real character of the American Constitution than any other class of Americans.’”

Knowles returned to the present, when Catholics now make up a little over 20% of the U.S. population but remarkably comprise 28% of congressmen, 38% of governors, and at least two-thirds of the Supreme Court.

“It is tempting to lament our political problems. To wish that we were born in a different age. This is something conservatives love to do. We all think we were born in the wrong era,” Knowles said.

“The point is we were not supposed to be born in a different time, in a different place … God made us for this time and for this place. Our forebears faced more daunting odds than we do. And it is no less a sign of providence than seeing Squanto walk out of the woods speaking the king’s English — It is no less a sign of providence that today we see a generational resurgence of the faith in our nation coinciding with the first American pope as we complete the first quarter millennium of our history and do our part to cooperate with God’s grace to make the next quarter millennium even greater still.”

“There is no time or place in which I would rather live. There is no cause for which I would rather fight.”

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