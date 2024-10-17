Michelle Obama’s voter group to host drag shows, rappers to boost turnout for Kamala Harris

Obama's When We All Vote organization will sponsor Party at the Polls in Phoenix, Nevada, and Georgia later this month.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is seeking to gin up support for embattled Vice President Kamala Harris by enlisting help from transvestites and morally depraved entertainers.

Georgia! I’m excited to join @WhenWeAllVote for a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 29! With early voting happening right now — it’s important that folks make a plan to vote by Election Day. Sign up to join us at https://t.co/jWnr6CVD3z. pic.twitter.com/92oDbVFSM3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 16, 2024



With less than 20 days until Election Day, Obama’s 2018-founded “When We All Vote” organization is set to hold various “Party at the Polls” events featuring drag performers and lewd musicians.

The “nonpartisan” group seeks to promote voter registration but in reality is a front organization designed to entice low-information Democratic voters to cast their ballots by offering them free food at locations near voting stations.

On October 18 in Phoenix, one of the groups’ parties will conduct a drag show. On October 29 in Nevada, a drag performer from RuPaul’s Drag Race will appear.

Meanwhile, in Georgia at the ONE Musicfest on October 26-27, “When We All Vote” is helping bring singer Cardi B, Nelly, and a several other black pop stars to perform.

LGBT topics have become top-tier campaign issues in recent weeks. Three times in the last month the Trump team has released ads criticizing Kamala Harris’ support for wanting taxpayer dollars to be used for illegal immigrants and other criminals behind bars.

When confronted by Fox News anchor Bret Baier for her long-standing support for the policy, Harris sidestepped the issue and accused Trump, who has never expressed support for it in any way, of causing division.

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU… pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024



Relatedly, while Trump himself supports homosexual “marriage” and is endorsed by the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans, he has continually promised to keep gender-confused athletes out of women’s sports.

On Fox News this Wednesday, he told Harris Faulkner that he would “ban” males playing against women via executive action. “It’s a man playing in a (women’s) game,” he said.

