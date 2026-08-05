Michigan agrees not to enforce ‘conversion therapy’ ban after Supreme Court ruling

A federal judge blocked enforcement of Michigan’s ban for Christian counselors and other professionals who offer therapy for gender confusion and homosexual inclinations.

LANSING (LifeSiteNews) — The state of Michigan is backing down from enforcing a law that bans Christian counselors from helping children overcome gender confusion or homosexual inclinations, as part of a settlement with religious objectors.

Enacted in 2023 and taking effect the following year, Michigan’s HB 4617 prohibited counseling that “seek[s] to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity,” while allowing “counseling that provides assistance to an individual undergoing a gender transition, counseling that provides acceptance, support, or understanding of an individual or facilitates an individual’s coping, social support, or identity exploration and development, including sexual orientation-neutral intervention to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices.”

In January 2025, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering upheld the law against a lawsuit brought by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, representing Catholic Charities and Emily McJones, a “devout Catholic” who operates a practice called “Little Flower Counseling.” Becket vowed to appeal to the 6th Circuit.

Last December that appeal won a temporary injunction from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, with Judge Raymond Kethledge writing for the majority that the law was a “near-certain violation of the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights,” as it “discriminates based on viewpoint — meaning the law permits speech on a particular topic only if the speech expresses a viewpoint that the government itself approves.”

The following March, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that a similar law out of Colorado constituted an “egregious assault” on freedom of speech and a form of “viewpoint discrimination” in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Court upheld counselor Kaley Chiles’ right to engage in talk therapy with clients, including young people, who seek to reduce or eliminate homosexual inclinations, “change sexual behaviors, or grow in the experience of harmony with their bodies.”

In light of that new precedent, Beckering ruled on Friday that the Michigan ban constitutes an infringement on the plaintiffs’ free speech, The Detroit News reports, awarding $750,000 in attorney fees and costs in addition to blocking enforcement of any ban “against licensed professionals who engage in therapy that consists exclusively of talking.”

“This is a major victory for children, counselors, and common sense,” responded lead attorney Luke Goodrich of Becket. “Kids who are hurting deserve compassion, not a one-way ticket to harmful drugs, hormones, and surgery. Now counselors can offer compassionate counseling without fearing that state bureaucrats will come knocking.”

Opponents of “conversion” or “reparative” therapy commonly elicit opposition to the practice by invoking fringe practices such as electric shock and other forms of physically harmful intervention. But in reality, modern treatment consists largely of simple counseling to overcome unwanted homosexual feelings or to accept one’s true sex, the effectiveness of which is backed by studies as well as testimony from those who have benefited.

In recent years, such opposition has become an especially glaring double-standard given left-wing activists’ widespread embrace of not just actively encouraging transgenderism in impressionable, gender-confused children, but also subjecting them to potentially irreversible surgical and chemical “transition” procedures.

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