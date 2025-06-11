Michigan bishop allows Latin Mass to continue after it was set to end due to Pope Francis

The Traditional Latin Mass in the Diocese of Saginaw was set to end on June 13 due to Traditionis Custodes.

SAGINAW, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — The bishop of Saginaw, Michigan, is allowing the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese to continue indefinitely after permission for it was set to expire on June 13 due to Pope Francis’ Traditionis Custodes.

Saginaw parishioner Stephanie Katt LaFramboise wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning, “Thanks be to God our wonderful Shepherd Bishop Gruss has said the Latin Mass can continue at Holy Family in Saginaw every Sunday at 3pm!”

A priest known to LifeSiteNews has confirmed that the planned Latin Mass suppression has been revoked and it is allowed to continue on Sundays at 3 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Saginaw, the only TLM offered by the diocese. Another TLM within the boundaries of the diocese is offered at 3 p.m. on Sundays in Bay City by the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX).

The Saginaw Latin Mass Association previously shared in a Facebook message that Bishop Robert D. Gruss had “granted a dispensation for the Traditional Latin Mass to be offered at Holy Family until June 13, 2025,” and that he was “considering” asking for an extension.

It is unclear whether Bishop Gruss asked for an extension or has unilaterally decided to allow the TLM to continue. LifeSiteNews reached out to the office of the bishop but has not received a response as of publishing.

This story is developing.

