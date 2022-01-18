LAST CALL
Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
News

Michigan Democrats delete Facebook post that criticized parental role in public education

The post evoked comparisons to former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s statement about parents and public schools.
Featured Image
 Shutterstock

Joseph
Summers
Joseph Summers
Comments 

LANSING, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) – A Facebook post on the official page of the Michigan Democratic Party criticizing parents who want a say in the education of their children was taken down and replaced Monday.

The original post read, “Not sure where this ‘parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-school-because-they-are-our-kids’ is originating, but parents do have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire.” The post went on to say the “purpose of education in a public school is not to teach only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know.”

“The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public,” the post concluded. The post was originally put up on Saturday.

The post was replaced on Monday with a the new one stating that parents had a role in educating their kids. “We have deleted a post that ignored the important role that parents play – and ought to play – in Michigan public schools.” “The post does not reflect the views of the Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates,” the post concluded.

Reaction to the post has been critical. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, speaking to FOX News, said, “Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Democratic Party continue to be in the pocket of teachers unions and are so out of touch with Michiganders, they believe parents shouldn’t be involved in their children’s education.”

Chris Gustafsen, head of the Republican Governors’ Association (RGA), also speaking to FOX News, said, “Gretchen Whitmer must condemn the Michigan Democratic Party or admit that she believes teachers unions should control public education, not parents.”

&

;

The post has drawn comparisons with a statement made by former Virginia Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who said during his failed re-election campaign last year that parents should not have a part in educating their kids, stating, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” The comment helped to bring then-candidate Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, to victory over McAuliffe in November.

The post also comes amid heated school board debates in Michigan dealing with issues related to COVID-19 and critical race theory.

Michigan law maintains that it is a “natural and fundamental right of parents and legal guardians” to play a part in education, and that public schools “serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil’s parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil’s intellectual capabilities … in a safe and positive environment.”

LifeSite reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party for comment though has yet to get a response.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.