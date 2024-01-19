Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh praises March for Life attendees for setting a ‘great example’

Amid heavy snowfall, which he called 'football weather,' NCAA championship coach Jim Harbaugh enthusiastically thanked the thousands of activists in attendance at the March for Life.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Coach Jim Harbaugh of the University of Michigan football team hyped up the crowd at the U.S. March for Life in Washington D.C. today.

Amid heavy snowfall, which he called “football weather,” Harbaugh enthusiastically thanked the thousands of activists in attendance.

“Thank you all for being here. It’s a great example that you’re setting — it’s testimony for the sanctity of life.”

.@UMichFootball head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at #MarchforLife Rally, introducing former NFL player Benjamin Watson. pic.twitter.com/kBv5Yw5nqv — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2024

Harbaugh, 60, guided his team to college football’s national championship this year. His 15-0 Wolverines beat powerhouse Alabama in overtime during the national semi-finals. A week later, they trounced the University of Washington Huskies 34-13 to capture their first title since 1997.

Harbaugh was at the March for Life Friday to introduce former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who has been an outspoken advocate for life since retiring in 2020.

“It’s a great day for a March!” Harbaugh shouted into the microphone to cheers. “It’s a great day. This is football weather! Let’s go!” He then called Watson, also a father to seven like himself, a “talented individual on the field” and a “talented, courageous, fearless leader off the field” before welcoming him to the stage.

In April 2017, Harbaugh, who is Catholic, took over 150 members of his team and staff to Rome thanks to a gift from a generous donor. He greeted Pope Francis in St. Peter’s square and presented him with a University of Michigan football helmet.

“Not all learning is done in a classroom or on a football field,” Harbaugh said at the time. He also noted that his priorities in life are “faith, then family, then football.”

Harbaugh also spoke with reporter Jon Root after his remarks.

Got a chance to chat with Jim Harbaugh about his bold pro-life stance, where he’ll potentially coach next & more at the @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/tftKJbBiBj — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 19, 2024

Harbaugh was hired at Michigan in 2015. He played quarterback at the school from 1983-1986. After being drafted by the Chicago Bears, he played in the NFL for 14 seasons. Since retirement, he has coached a number of programs both in college and the pros, including the University of Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers, who he brought to Super Bowl XLVII where he faced off against his brother John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

