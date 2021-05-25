Michigan Gov. Whitmer apologizes for violating her own COVID rules: ‘We didn’t stop to think about it’
May 25, 2021 (CNSNews) — “We didn’t stop to think about it,” Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said after a photograph surfaced of her violating her own coronavirus restrictions at a restaurant over the weekend.
The photograph was obtained exclusively by Breitbart.com, which broke the news:
Whitmer and a large group of friends, including her appointed chief operations officer, Tricia Foster, visited the Landshark in East Lansing, violating her restaurant orders in the process, according to a photo one of the attendees posted on Facebook.
….
While Whitmer’s group did not wear masks, a bouncer at the Landshark — a dive bar in the college town — could be seen with his face covered.
“We didn’t stop to think about,” Gov. Whitmer says in her apology, reported by The Detroit News:
“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols,” Whitmer said Sunday in a statement. “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it.
“In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”
The incident isn’t the governor’s only recent scandal. Whitmer “was hit with a recent ethics complaint after allegedly accepting a discounted private jet trip to Florida while cautioning residents against leaving the state,” Fox News reports:
Whitmer has come under scrutiny for using a jet owned by prominent business executives and largely covering the cost with Michigan Transition 2019, a nonprofit fund that was initially established for inauguration events. The tab was $27,521, with Whitmer personally paying $855 of that amount.
