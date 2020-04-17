Michigan Gov. Whitmer says abortions must continue because they’re ‘life-sustaining’

April 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made Michigan infamous for the scope of the restrictions she has imposed on private citizens in the name of containing COVID-19, yet has allowed elective abortions to continue as normal. On Thursday, she justified the double standard on the grounds that ending preborn lives is “life-sustaining.”

“We stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan,” she said. “Some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure is considered the same and that’s ridiculous,” Whitmer said during an interview on David Axelrod’s Axe Files podcast, the Daily Caller reported.

“A woman’s health care, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is fundamental to her life,” she claimed. “It is life sustaining and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of. ”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised healthcare facilities to reschedule non-urgent appointments and elective procedures, both to limit the spread of the coronavirus and to free up time and resources to focus on infected patients. In response, many states have temporarily ordered health providers to comply, some explicitly clarifying that abortions will be held to the same standard while others, like Michigan, exempt the abortion industry.

State Republicans and pro-life activists have pressured Whitmer to suspend abortions during this crisis, but so far their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“Botched abortions can require follow-up surgical procedures or emergency room visits,” Right to Life of Michigan argued. “Use of the abortion pill often results in complications such as excessive bleeding requiring visits to a doctor’s office. Patients and staff inside abortion facilities increases the likelihood of coronavirus spreading from close contact.”

Whitmer has become one of the most infamous governors in the nation for the scope of the restrictions she has imposed, from ordering grocery stores to stop selling plants and seeds (even as lottery tickets remain available) to prohibiting travel between two private residences owned by the same individual. Her lockdown provoked a protest at the state capitol drawing thousands of angry Michiganders, and two federal lawsuits asserting violations of Americans’ constituitonal rights.

