Michigan health system stops transitioning minors to comply with Trump’ executive order

Corewell Health became the first in the state to cease surgical chemical 'transitioning' of gender-confused minors after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to pull federal funding from hospitals complicit in the practice.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) – A Michigan healthcare system has become the first in the state to cease surgical chemical “transitioning” of gender-confused minors after President Donald Trump’s executive order to pull federal funding from hospitals complicit in the practice.

NBC affiliate WOOD reported that Corewell Health will no longer begin new transition treatments on anyone below age 19, though it will see already-stared hormone regimens to completion. “We remain committed to providing the highest quality health care to all the patients we serve,” Corewell said in a statement, adding it will “continue monitoring federal changes to rules and regulations.”

The move follows an order signed by Trump to end all federal support for “transition” procedures on minors, rescind or amend all of the Biden health bureaucracy’s past endorsements of underage “transitioning,” review the medical literature on the subject, enforce all existing restrictions on underage “transitioning,” and take regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible under current law.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging healthcare providers to continue offering to transition children, noting that “availability of federal funding has no bearing on Michiganders’ right to seek and receive healthcare services without discrimination,” and hinting the state may file discrimination suits against those that cease to offer it.

Share











