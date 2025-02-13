Michigan hospital system caves to LGBT pressure, will continue ‘gender transitions’ for minors

In a statement issued Tuesday, Corewell Health announced that it is reinstating its use of dangerous 'chemical transition' procedures, which carries with it grave physical and mental harm.

(LifeSiteNews) — Michigan’s largest hospital system seems to have caved to the demands of radical LGBT groups.

Less than one week after announcing it was halting new hormone procedures for gender-confused minors, the 60,000 employee-strong nonprofit has seemingly done an about-face.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Corewell Health announced that it is reinstating its use of dangerous “chemical transition” procedures, which carry with them grave physical and mental harm.

“We are lifting our pause on new hormone therapies for pediatric patients seeking gender-affirming care,” Corewell has said. “Care decisions are best made between physicians and their patients and families.”

Corewell announced just last weekend that it was pausing new procedures for minors following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that directed federal funding to be pulled from hospitals complicit in the surgical and chemical “transitioning” of gender-confused minors.

Trump’s order also called for the rescinding of Biden-era endorsements of underage “transitioning,” and instituted a review of medical literature on the subject, while also directing regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible.

Corewell reversed its policy after pro-LGBT group Equality Michigan published a letter co-signed by more than 40 other left-wing organizations demanding they re-institute the nefarious practices. Michigan’s lesbian attorney general, Dana Nessel, also threatened Corewell with a potential discrimination lawsuit.

Corewell said in a follow up statement that it “briefly paused beginning these therapies to allow us time to assess the potential impact that recent policy changes might have on our patients and their health.”

It also noted that “we do not perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors.”

According to West Michigan NBC affiliate WOOD-TV 8, Michigan has 37,000 residents who identify as transgender and roughly 4,000 of them are between the ages of 13 and 17.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” a young person’s gender confusion carries serious long-term harm. Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve their heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide, and even exacerbate it.

Many oft ignored “detransitioners” attest to the bias of medical professionals who offer the treatment, many of whom seemingly promote the therapy because it is very lucrative for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Share











