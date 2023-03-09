Michigan lawmakers pass radical LGBT ‘civil rights’ bill without religious liberty exemptions

'This amendment to Michigan’s civil rights act threatens to disregard the sincerely held religious beliefs of millions of Michiganders,' Republican State Rep. Jim DeSana told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) –– As expected, both chambers of the Michigan legislature have voted in favor of a sweeping pro-LGBT civil rights bill that fails to include religious liberty exemptions. Pro-abortion Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has promised to sign the measure into law.

“The Michigan House of Representatives voted today to amend the state’s civil rights act that will likely create a right to target religious organizations for their teachings, beliefs and practices related to traditional marriage and biological gender differences,” the Michigan Catholic Conference (MCC) said in a press release Wednesday.

The MCC is the Catholic Church’s official public policy voice in Lansing, the state’s capitol. The group opposed the bill for months, sending over 8,000 messages to lawmakers from Catholics throughout the state.

Michigan’s’ State House and State Senate are currently run by Democrats, who have not had majorities in those chambers in 40 years and are clearly capitalizing on their newfound power. Democrats wield a slim 56-54 majority in the House while possessing a 20-18 majority in the Senate.

The heavily-criticized bill passed the House Wednesday by a 64-45 vote, with 8 Republicans crossing the aisle to join their Democrat colleagues. The bill passed the Senate 23-15 last week, with 3 GOP Senators throwing their support behind the proposal.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 14 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Michigan chapter of the typically left-leaning Council on American-Islamic Relations opposed the bill as well, in partnership with the MCC. Staff attorney Amy Doukoure told Fox News Digital that Michigan lawmakers crammed the bill through without having met with religious constituents. She also predicted “expensive and lengthy” litigation would follow, as battles over what constitutes discrimination will undoubtedly ensue.

22 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, have similar non-discrimination laws that include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes of persons. California, New York, and Massachusetts are just some of the more liberal states to have done so. However, as the MCC has noted on its Twitter account, every one of those places includes some type of religious liberty carveout, thus making Michigan home to the most extreme LGBT civil rights law in the country.

The House is scheduled TODAY to take up the civil rights bill that up to this point does NOT include religious protections. We plan to testify once again in committee this morning. To watch the proceedings, click or tap here: https://t.co/ojeyDqbmSR pic.twitter.com/NCUFoAwvaf — MICatholicConference (@MICatholicConf) March 8, 2023

Michigan GOP State Rep. Jim DeSana, who voted against the bill, told LifeSiteNews he believes the measure poses serious problems for the people of his state.

“This amendment to Michigan’s civil rights act threatens to disregard the sincerely held religious beliefs of millions of Michiganders. Without protections for religious conscience, only expensive and protracted litigation will result,” he said.

Once Whitmer signs the bill into law, it is not unreasonable to think Michigan’s lesbian Attorney General, Dana Nessel, who has repeatedly targeted religious Americans opposed to the LGBT agenda, will use it to further crack down on persons of faith. Not only did she join a coalition of 17 other states to oppose Florida’s commonsense parental rights bill last month, she demanded, in 2019, that Christian adoption agencies in Michigan provide services to same-sex couples or be denied state funding. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a related matter eventually scuttled her plans.

Share











