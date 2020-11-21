Michigan needs to ‘rise up’ against Whitmer’s new lockdown, Dr. Scott Atlas says

November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Scott Atlas called on Michigan residents to “rise up” against Democrat Gov. Grechen Whitmer’s latest lockdown, which has renewed calls among Republicans for her impeachment.

Whitmer’s new orders prohibit indoor eating in restaurants and bars, limit indoor Thanksgiving celebrations to ten people from up to two households, and mandate mask-wearing.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas declared Sunday evening, WorldNetDaily reports. “You get what you accept.” In a follow-up, he vehemently denied left-wing claims that his original comment was calling for violence of any kind. “People vote, people peacefully protest,” he said.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals,” Whitmer responded. Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel added that Atlas’s remarks were “disappointing, irresponsible, and the reason why the United States finds itself in such desperate circumstances regarding COVID-19.” (In fact, Atlas only supplanted media darling Dr. Anthony Fauci as the Trump administration’s top coronavirus voice within the last three months.)

In response to Whitmer’s latest dictates, Republican state Rep. Beau LaFave introduced articles of impeachment against the governor, for “failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing executive orders against the interests of the people and state, and using state resources to reward political allies.” Republican state House Speaker Lee Chatfield says he will not allow an impeachment vote to reach the House floor.

Atlas is one of the country’s most prominent critics of lockdown policies, for which he has repeatedly found himself censored by YouTube and Twitter.