Michigan set to vote on establishing state ‘right’ to abortion this November

If passed, the amendment would allow abortion for any reason deemed vital to the 'mental health' of the mother up until birth.

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

(LifeSiteNews) – Citizens of Michigan will be able to vote to enshrine a “right” to abortion into the state constitution, now that the signature threshold to present the issue on the November ballot has been met.

The proposed amendment states,“Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” including the right to make decisions about so-called “abortion care.”

It adds that “the state may regulate” abortion “after fetal viability” except in cases where abortion is “medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health” of the mother.

This means that abortion would be effectively allowed up to the moment of birth for any reason construed as vital to a woman’s “mental health.” Pro-life activists are criticizing it as an “anything-goes” measure that would allow minors to obtain abortions without parental consent.

Merissa Kovach, policy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union in Michigan, told Bridge Michigan that the “Reproductive Freedom for All” constitutional amendment received a boost in signatures after Roe v. Wade was struck down and gathered the more than 425,059 required to appear on the ballot.

READ: Texas judge blocks total abortion ban, six-week heartbeat law remains in place

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand WITH Justice Clarence Thomas, AGAINST Abortion Fanatics Like Hillary Clinton Show Petition Text 34 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Ever since the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the ongoing debate over the barbaric practice of abortion back to the states, left-wing zealots, politicians, and rioters have taken to the streets and the airwaves to fan the flames of division.



And perhaps no one has epitomized this unhinged rage more than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Taking her anger out on Justice Clarence Thomas, Clinton has once again shown her propensity for bitterness, hostility towards our Constitution and rule of law, and hatred towards those with differing philosophies from her own.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against hateful attacks by radical liberals like Hillary Clinton.



The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which saw a 6-3 majority rule in favor of overturning both Roe v. Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was a long time coming: In 1973, seven Justices of the Supreme Court (all males) created a phony constitutional "right" to abortion out of thin air, opening the floodgates to practically unfettered access to abortion across the nation and resulting in the killing of more than 60 million innocent, unborn babies in the nearly 50 years that followed.



But with Roe now out of the picture, this decision will officially fall back to the states, who, by way of their elected lawmakers, may now opt to permit, restrict, or even outright ban the practice of abortion altogether.



And while the majority opinion in Dobbs was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, most of the left's ire in the aftermath of its publication has been directed at a different Justice: Conservative constitutionalist Clarence Thomas, currently the bench's only African-American member, who wrote his own separate concurrence acknowledging other past cases which were decided on similar, constitutionally-lacking bases that could potentially be revisited in the future.



Perhaps no disgruntled abortion supporter has gone out of their way more to deride this ruling and Justice Thomas than former First Lady and Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let her utter contmept for the unborn, the Constitution, and Justice Thomas show in a CBS interview with Gayle King earlier this week. .@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022



In her deeply personal attack, Clinton claimed that Justice Thomas, a Yale Law School classmate of hers in the early 1970s (when Roe was first decided), was a "person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger."



She then went on to criticize the court's ruling in Dobbs, repeating without evidence that "women are going to die" as a result, all while (predictably) ignoring the potentially millions of unborn babies who will now live because of Justices' timely decision.



So while pro-abortion liberals like Hillary Clinton continue to lament the outcome of Dobbs and smear conservative Justices like Clarence Thomas with personal attacks simply for abiding by the text of the Constitution, the pro-life movement and millions of Americans who believe in the constitutional right to life can take pride in nearly half a century's work to achieve the end of Roe, and begin the real work of ending the barbaric practice of abortion in the United States.



Now is the time to put out-of-touch elitists like Hillary Clinton on notice that momentum is on the side of life once again and that America is rejecting the culture of death that has penetrated our way of life for far too long.



Now is the time to stand with pro-life, conservative constitutionalists like Justice Clarence Thomas!



SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against attacks from leftists like Hillary Clinton, and thank him for courageously standing up for life and the Constitution!



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Hillary Clinton attacks Clarence Thomas as a ‘person of grievance’ following Roe reversal' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Michigan is one of 13 states with a pre-Roe abortion ban, under which illegal abortions can result in penalties of up four years in prison, but a Michigan judge has temporarily blocked it, and radical lesbian Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has refused to enforce it.

Despite the court injunction, prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties said they would consider prosecuting abortion providers, since the injunction only applies to the state and not to county prosecutors, according to their attorney, David Kallman.

“It’s laughable to take the position that abortion is still legal in Michigan” because of a state-level injunction, argued Kallman. “That’s ridiculous. That is simply not true.”

The largest hospital system in Michigan, BHSH System, has also said that it will abide by the law, nevertheless, and permit abortions only if “medically necessary.”

Leftist politicians and abortion providers, however, insist that the court injunction renders abortion legal. “Let me be clear – abortion is still legal in Michigan, and our doors are open,” said Dr. Sarah Wallett, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, in a statement.

Nessel said she sees the constitutional amendment ballot measure as the best long-term way to ensure women can get abortions in Michigan. “I think that is the best way, the easiest way to ensure that these fundamental rights [sic] are codified into Michigan’s constitution — not just for now, but for years or decades to come,” said Nessel.

Citizens to Support MI Women and Children and the Michigan Catholic Conference have decried the amendment as “dangerous,” not only for unborn children, but for women and girls, considering its wide scope. The amendment would also enshrine a right to decisions regarding “contraception” and “sterilization,” without imposed age limits.

READ: Arizona attorney general says he will enforce complete abortion ban

Citizens to Support MI Women and Children believe the amendment “would likely impact” the following:

Parental consent for children’s medical treatment that involves sex or pregnancy, including sterilizations

Ban on school employees helping children have abortions

Any parental consent for children seeking abortions

Statutory rape and incest laws

Screening for women being coerced to have abortions

Partial-Birth Abortion Ban

Born-Alive Infant Protection Act

Increased penalties for abortions after viability

Requirement that only doctors perform abortion

Licensing and health and safety requirements for abortion facilities

Ban on tax-funded abortions

Preventing health insurance from automatically covering elective abortions

Informed consent requirement for women seeking abortions

24-hour waiting period for abortion

Requirements that women be offered the chance to see an ultrasound before the abortion

Conscience protections for doctors and nurses who object to performing abortions

Reporting requirements on abortion statistics and complications

Michigan’s original abortion ban, passed in 1846 and updated in 1931

Michigan Surrogate Parenting Act and a ban on commercialized surrogacy

Ban on human cloning

Share











